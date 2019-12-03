REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

Lionel Messi claimed a record sixth Ballon d’Or award on Monday, beating Liverpool’s leading nominees and Cristiano Ronaldo to lift soccer’s most prestigious individual trophy. BASKETBALL-NBA-ROUNDUP/

NBA roundup: Bucks' win streak reaches 12 Giannis Antetokounmpo totaled 29 points and 15 rebounds in 22 minutes Monday night as the host Milwaukee Bucks easily extended their winning streak to 12 games with a wire-to-wire, 132-88 rout of the New York Knicks.

OLYMPICS-SURFING-SLATER/ Will surfing's GOAT get an Olympic swan song?

When Kelly Slater, surfing’s greatest of all time, won his first Pipeline Master’s contest in 1992, John John Florence was a newborn in diapers playing in the Hawaiian sand. UPCOMING

SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV-EVE/PREVIEW (TV) Soccer - England - Premier League - Liverpool news conference

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp speaks to the media ahead of his team's Premier League match against Everton. 3 Dec 13:30 ET, 18:30 GMT

SOCCER-FRANCE-ANG-OLM/REPORT Soccer-Ligue 1 wrap

Angers host Olympique de Marseille in Ligue 1. 3 Dec 19:00 ET

SOCCER-ENGLAND-CRY-BOU/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth

3 Dec 19:30 ET SOCCER-EURO-AUT-ENG/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - International Friendly - Austria v England Austria face England in a Euro 2020 warm-up match in Vienna.

3 Dec 19:45 ET SOCCER-ENGLAND-BUR-MCI/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Burnley v Manchester City Burnley play Manchester City in the Premier League.

3 Dec 20:15 ET SOCCER-COPA/DRAW (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Copa America Draw The draw for the Copa America Colombia-Argentina 2020 takes place in Cartagena de Indias.

3 Dec 00:00 ET GOLF-HERO/

Golf - PGA Tour: Hero World Challenge first round First-round coverage of the Tiger Woods-hosted event at Albany in the Bahamas.

4 Dec OLYMPICS-IOC/

Olympics-IOC holds Executive Board meeting The International Olympic Committee holds its final Executive Board meeting of the year in Lausanne.

4 Dec 08:00 ET, 13:00 GMT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)