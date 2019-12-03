Left Menu
Development News Edition

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 19:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 19:30 IST
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

Lionel Messi claimed a record sixth Ballon d’Or award on Monday, beating Liverpool’s leading nominees and Cristiano Ronaldo to lift soccer’s most prestigious individual trophy. BASKETBALL-NBA-ROUNDUP/

NBA roundup: Bucks' win streak reaches 12 Giannis Antetokounmpo totaled 29 points and 15 rebounds in 22 minutes Monday night as the host Milwaukee Bucks easily extended their winning streak to 12 games with a wire-to-wire, 132-88 rout of the New York Knicks.

OLYMPICS-SURFING-SLATER/ Will surfing's GOAT get an Olympic swan song?

When Kelly Slater, surfing’s greatest of all time, won his first Pipeline Master’s contest in 1992, John John Florence was a newborn in diapers playing in the Hawaiian sand. UPCOMING

SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV-EVE/PREVIEW (TV) Soccer - England - Premier League - Liverpool news conference

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp speaks to the media ahead of his team's Premier League match against Everton. 3 Dec 13:30 ET, 18:30 GMT

SOCCER-FRANCE-ANG-OLM/REPORT Soccer-Ligue 1 wrap

Angers host Olympique de Marseille in Ligue 1. 3 Dec 19:00 ET

SOCCER-ENGLAND-CRY-BOU/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth

3 Dec 19:30 ET SOCCER-EURO-AUT-ENG/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - International Friendly - Austria v England Austria face England in a Euro 2020 warm-up match in Vienna.

3 Dec 19:45 ET SOCCER-ENGLAND-BUR-MCI/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Burnley v Manchester City Burnley play Manchester City in the Premier League.

3 Dec 20:15 ET SOCCER-COPA/DRAW (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Copa America Draw The draw for the Copa America Colombia-Argentina 2020 takes place in Cartagena de Indias.

3 Dec 00:00 ET GOLF-HERO/

Golf - PGA Tour: Hero World Challenge first round First-round coverage of the Tiger Woods-hosted event at Albany in the Bahamas.

4 Dec OLYMPICS-IOC/

Olympics-IOC holds Executive Board meeting The International Olympic Committee holds its final Executive Board meeting of the year in Lausanne.

4 Dec 08:00 ET, 13:00 GMT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

TN wall collapse: TPDK demand release of protestors and compensation for victims' kin

Members of Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam party TPDK and other political organisation on Tuesday staged a protest in Coimbatore demanding the release of the people who were arrested while protesting against the Mettupalayam wall collaps...

Emerging Technologies to Help Generate New Revenue Streams for Mobility-as-a-Service Providers

Mobility-as-a-ServiceMaaS is evolving into a complex urban mobility operating system that will be based entirely on city data. MaaS platforms are currently active in 20 cities globally and operators are rapidly expanding to many more, drivi...

Indian Women's Volleyball team wins gold in SAG

The Indian Womens Volleyball team on Tuesday bagged a gold medal after defeating Nepal in the ongoing South Asian Games SAG. India secured a 3-2 win against the host country in the match. Nepal came from behind to lead 2-1 before losing two...

Shah holds meet with Assam student leaders, civil society members on CAB

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday held discussions with representatives of students bodies and civil society groups of Assam on the proposed Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB, sources said. Chief Minister of Assam Sarbananda Sonowal is...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019