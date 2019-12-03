Left Menu
Mehuli shoots 10m air rifle gold, India wins nine medals in SAG

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kathmandu
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 20:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 20:09 IST
Indian shooters bagged nine medals, including four golds in the 13th South Asian Games here on Tuesday, with Mehuli Ghosh finishing on top of podium with a score better than the world record. The 19-year-old Mehuli clinched the gold with a score of 253.3 in the final, which is 0.4 more than the current world record of 252.9 which is in the name of another Indian, Apurvu Chandela.

Mehuli's effort will, however, not be considered as a world record, as the South Asian Games' results are not recognised by the international body (ISSF) for the purpose of records. Shriyanka Sadangi took the silver with a score of 250.8, while Shreya Agrawal (227.2) clinched the bronze in a 1-2-3 podium finish by the Indians.

India also won the team gold in the 10m air rifle event. In the men's 50m 3P event, Chain Singh clinched the gold medal with compatriot Akhil Sheoran winning the silver.

Yogesh Singh and Gurpreet Singh won the gold and silver medal in the 25m center fire pistol event respectively. India also won a silver medal in the 25m center fire pistol team event. The Indian shooters swept all the medals on offer in the women's 10m air rifle event with Mehuli, Shriyanka Sadangi and Shreya Agrawal finishing on the podium.

While Mehuli clinched the gold with a score of 253.3, Shriyanka took the silver with a score of 250.8, while Shreya (227.2) clinched the bronze in a 1-2-3 podium finish by the Indians at the Satdobato Shooting Range. India also won the team gold in the 10m air rifle event.

"As far as I understand, SAG results will not be recognised for record purposes. Only the results of World Cups, World Championships and quota events are considered for record purposes by the ISSF. Moreover, there will have to be an ISSF referee in an event if the results are to be considered for records," a top NRAI official told PTI. Mehuli had won a 10m air rifle silver in the 2018 ISSF World Championships. She had also won silver medals in the 2018 Commonwealth Games and Youth Olympics.

At the end of the day Indian shooters' medal haul comprised four gold as may silver and a bronze.

