NFL playoffs: Ravens, Patriots, Seahawks in with win

The NFL playoff picture could become clearer this weekend as six teams have a chance to clinch postseason berths. The NFL released the playoff scenarios for Week 14 on Tuesday.

The Baltimore Ravens (10-2) are at Buffalo (9-3) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET and can clinch the AFC North division title with: 1. A win AND a Pittsburgh loss or tie OR

2. A tie AND a Pittsburgh loss Baltimore can clinch a playoff berth with:

1. A win OR 2. A tie AND a Houston loss or tie OR

3. A tie AND a Tennessee loss or tie OR 4. A Houston loss AND an Indianapolis loss or tie AND an Oakland-Tennessee tie

Buffalo can clinch a playoff berth with: 1. A win AND an Oakland loss or tie AND a Houston loss AND an Indianapolis loss or tie

In another crucial AFC matchup, the Kansas City Chiefs (8-4) will play at the New England Patriots (10-2) on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET. The Chiefs will clinch the AFC West division title with:

1. A win AND an Oakland loss The Patriots will clinch a playoff berth with:

1. A win OR 2. A tie AND a Pittsburgh loss OR

3. A tie AND a Houston loss or tie OR 4. A tie AND a Tennessee loss or tie OR

5. A Houston loss AND an Indianapolis loss or tie AND an Oakland-Tennessee tie In the NFC, the San Francisco 49ers will play at New Orleans (1 p.m. Sunday) in a matchup of 10-2 teams. New Orleans already has clinched the NFC South division, but San Francisco can clinch a playoff berth with:

1. A win AND a Los Angeles Rams loss or tie OR 2. A tie AND a Rams loss

The Seattle Seahawks face the Rams (7-5) on Sunday at 8:20 p.m. and will clinch a playoff berth with a win or a tie. --Field Level Media

