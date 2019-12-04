Left Menu
Jets place LB Mosley on IR, ending his season

  • Updated: 04-12-2019 07:30 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

The New York Jets officially ended the season of linebacker C.J. Mosley on Tuesday, placing him on injured reserve after he played in parts of only two games following his big-money free agent signing with the team in the offseason. The Jets announced the move, which more and more seemed a foregone conclusion as the six-year veteran could not get healthy enough to return to the field after several rehab attempts.

Mosley, 27, signed a five-year, $85 million contract with $51 million guaranteed with the Jets in May. The defensive star held up his end of the bargain in a dominant Week 1 performance against the Buffalo Bills, as he had six tackles, a fumble recovery and a pick-six as the Jets built a 16-0 lead. After Mosley injured his groin in the third quarter, New York allowed Buffalo to come back and beat the Jets 17-16. Mosley tried for weeks to improve enough to see the field, eventually playing against the New England Patriots in Week 7. But over time, the groin injury began extending into his core muscles. He will undergo surgery, according to the Jets.

"It started in the groin and it worked its way up to my lower abs, which sucked," Mosley said to the New York Post in November. "I tried my best to finish the (Patriots) game, but I was literally playing on one leg." Mosley earned four Pro Bowl nods in five seasons (posting more than 100 tackles in each of those Pro Bowl seasons) with the Baltimore Ravens, who made him a first-round pick (17th overall) in 2014 out of Alabama.

In 79 career games (all starts), Mosley has 588 tackles, 10 interceptions and 8.5 sacks. In a corresponding move, New York claimed safety Bennett Jackson off waivers from the Ravens. The 28-year-old spent a few weeks with the Jets earlier this season, on the practice squad and the active roster, without seeing game action. In four games with Baltimore this season, Jackson recorded two tackles.

Jackson was originally a sixth-round pick by the New York Giants in 2014, but he never got in a regular-season game with the Giants.

