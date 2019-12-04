Left Menu
Halak gets shut out as Boston adds to run vs. Hurricanes

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Boston
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 08:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 08:22 IST
Charlie Coyle and David Krejci scored late in the third period to back Jaroslav Halak in net as the Boston Bruins blanked the visiting Carolina Hurricanes 2-0 Tuesday. Halak made 24 saves to earn his second shutout of the season in his 500th NHL game as the Bruins extended their winning streak to eight. Boston is also riding a 12-game point streak (9-0-3) and remains the only team undefeated in regulation at home (12-0-4).

James Reimer stopped 32 shots for the Hurricanes, who have lost three of four. The meeting was the first between the clubs since the Bruins completed a four-game sweep of the Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference finals of last season's Stanley Cup playoffs. Boston outscored Carolina 17-5 during that series.

On this occasion, both teams went scoreless through the first two periods. The Hurricanes thought they had a goal off a backhander from Jaccob Slavin in transition with 2:08 left in the second, but replay showed the puck cut through the right side of the net before exiting out the other side. Referees quickly ruled it a no goal, to the delight of the Boston crowd.

The stalemate held into the third until the Bruins broke through on Coyle's redirect goal with 4:05 remaining following a 3-on-2 push-up ice. Krejci's tally, a redirect of a Charlie McAvoy shot from the blue line, made it 2-0 just over a minute later. The goal was the 200th of Krejci's career. The Hurricanes pulled Reimer for the final 40 seconds but couldn't get on the board.

Boston held a 22-18 edge in shots over the first 40 minutes. Carolina's Nino Niederreiter had the best scoring chance in that time early in the second period when he beat Halak five-hole, but the puck hit the post and deflected away from the net. Both teams came up empty on two power-play chances apiece in the first period.

