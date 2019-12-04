Left Menu
Rugby-Folau settles unfair dismissal case with Rugby Australia - statement

Former Australia fullback Israel Folau has settled his unfair dismissal case with Rugby Australia and Super Rugby team the New South Wales Waratahs, Folau and Rugby Australia said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

"Rugby Australia, NSW Rugby and Israel Folau have today settled their legal dispute following the dismissal of Israel Folau after he posted a religious message on social media," they said in the statement.

Folau launched legal action against Rugby Australia and the Waratahs when his four-year contract was terminated in May after he posted a meme on social media that said hell awaited "homosexuals" and other groups.

