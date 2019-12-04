Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Australia can 'shock the world' at Copa America, says Arnold

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Sydney
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 09:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 09:03 IST
Soccer-Australia can 'shock the world' at Copa America, says Arnold
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Australia are not just going to next year's Copa America to make up the numbers and will be looking to "shock the world" by beating co-hosts Argentina on the way to reaching the quarter-finals, coach Graham Arnold said on Wednesday.

Australia, who will make their debut at the South American continental championship as one of two invited guest sides, were on Tuesday drawn in Argentina's Group A alongside Paraguay, Uruguay, Bolivia and Chile. The Socceroos, No. 42 in the FIFA rankings, were eliminated in the group phase at the last three World Cups and had their Asian Cup title defense ended in the quarter-finals in January but Arnold is aiming high at the Copa America.

"We've got Argentina lined up in our sights," he told reporters on a conference call on Wednesday. "I never coach a team to go out there and have any mentality other than them winning the game.

"And nothing will be different ... Why can't we go out and shock the world and beat Argentina in their own country? That's the purpose and the expectations." Australia are one of two invited sides to the 12-team tournament held from June 12-July 12 along with 2022 World Cup hosts Qatar.

Australia's last brush with Argentina was at the 2008 Beijing Olympics where an Arnold-coached side were beaten 1-0 by the Lionel Messi-inspired champions in the group phase. Australia lost a 2007 friendly 1-0 to Argentina in front of a crowd of 70,000 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and were beaten 4-2 by the South Americans at the 2005 Confederations Cup.

Australia have had their moments, though, upsetting Argentina 4-1 on home soil at a one-off 1988 tournament to celebrate the bicentennial of the country's first settlement. They also pushed an Argentina side captained by Diego Maradona in a tense qualifying playoff for the 1994 World Cup, losing 2-1 on aggregate.

"We go there with great hopes and very good stats against them and we're looking forward to playing them," added Arnold. The top four sides in both groups qualify for the quarter-finals.

Despite lacking a top-tier striker, Arnold has fashioned the Socceroos into an attacking team and he said his players would not be cowed by the reputations of players like Messi at the tournament. "They know they belong on the same field as them and that's the main thing," said the 56-year-old.

"When you believe in something so strong then you can create miracles."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

HDFC NetBanking, MobileBanking services still not working; bank responds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Half-burnt body of woman found in Samastipur

A half-burnt body of a woman was found in Warisnagar area of Samastipur on Wednesday. Reportedly, the deceased womans mouth was stuffed with a cloth. The body was recovered from the tobacco field here.The identity of the woman could not be ...

DeRozan's late FTs in 2nd OT lift Spurs over Rockets

DeMar DeRozan scored 23 points, including the game-winning free throws with 3.3 seconds to play, as the San Antonio Spurs came back from 16 points down in the fourth quarter to beat the visiting Houston Rockets 135-133 in double overtime on...

Davis, James help Lakers hold off Nuggets

Anthony Davis had 25 points and 10 rebounds while battling an illness, LeBron James had 25 points, nine assists and six rebounds, and the visiting Los Angeles Lakers beat the Denver Nuggets 105-96 on Tuesday night. Dwight Howard scored 13 p...

IT raids at residence of Cong candidate for Ranebennur seat in

Officials of the Income Tax and Excise department jointly carried out raids at the residence of Congress candidate from Ranebennur assembly segment K B Koliwad, drawing the ire of the party workers. The searches took place on Tuesday night...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019