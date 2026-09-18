Socceroos Shake-Up: Mathew Ryan Out

In a surprising move, Socceroos coach Tony Popovic has decided to leave out Mathew Ryan, the veteran goalkeeper with 105 national caps, from the team roster.

Ryan's exclusion comes as the Australian squad prepares to face Brazil in anticipated friendlies set in Townsville and Brisbane later this month.

These matches serve as Australia's final home confrontations before the critical Asian Cup, slated for early next year. The decision has sparked discussions about team strategies and future directions.