Socceroos Shake-Up: Mathew Ryan Out
Australia's Socceroos coach Tony Popovic has made a bold decision by excluding long-standing goalkeeper and former captain Mathew Ryan from the squad. This change comes ahead of crucial friendlies against Brazil in Townsville and Brisbane, the last home scenarios before the upcoming Asian Cup.
In a surprising move, Socceroos coach Tony Popovic has decided to leave out Mathew Ryan, the veteran goalkeeper with 105 national caps, from the team roster.
Ryan's exclusion comes as the Australian squad prepares to face Brazil in anticipated friendlies set in Townsville and Brisbane later this month.
These matches serve as Australia's final home confrontations before the critical Asian Cup, slated for early next year. The decision has sparked discussions about team strategies and future directions.