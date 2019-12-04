Left Menu
Jeetan Patel appointed England's spin bowling consultant

The England Cricket Board (ECB) on Wednesday appointed former Kiwi bowler Jeetan Patel as spin bowling consultant for the upcoming series against South Africa and Sri Lanka.

Jeetan Patel appointed England's spin bowling consultant
Former Kiwi spinner Jeetan Patel . Image Credit: ANI

The England Cricket Board (ECB) on Wednesday appointed former Kiwi bowler Jeetan Patel as spin bowling consultant for the upcoming series against South Africa and Sri Lanka. Patel was with the England squad for the T20I series against New Zealand earlier this year.

The former Kiwi player has announced his retirement from Cricket Wellington. He will play his last match for the Firebirds in the Super Smash against Central Stags at the Basin Reserve on December 18. Patel will be joining the England squad on December 24 at Centurion ahead of the first Test against South Africa at Supersport Park.

The 39-year-old will also be part of the limited-overs leg of the South Africa tour, which includes three ODIs and three T20Is. He will also accompany England during their Test tour of Sri Lanka, slated to start in March 2020. England will play two-matches of the World Test Championship against the islanders.

Patel ended this year's County Championship with Warwickshire, taking 64 wickets at an average of 26.75. (ANI)

