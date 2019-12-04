Left Menu
Riyad Mahrez becomes first Algerian to score 50 Premier League goals

Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez on Tuesday (local time) became the first Algerian player to score 50 goals in the Premier League.

Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez . Image Credit: ANI

Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez on Tuesday (local time) became the first Algerian player to score 50 goals in the Premier League. He achieved the feat in the team's match against Burley and with this, he also became the ninth different African to score at least 50 goals in the English Premier League, goal.com reported.

Didier Drogba, Emmanuel Adebayor, Yakubu Aiyegbeni, Efan Ekoku, Yaya Toure, Nwankwo Kanu, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah are the other Africans to achieve this feat. Mahrez netted the ball into the goalpost in the 87th minute and as a result, brought up his half-century of goals.

He scored his 50th goal in his 177th match in the Premier League. Out of this 50, 39 came for Leicester City while 11 have come for Manchester City. Manchester City had defeated Burnley 4-1 to move to the second spot in the Premier League standings and they are now eight points behind table-toppers Liverpool.

The side will next take on Manchester United on Saturday, December 11. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

