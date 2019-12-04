Left Menu
Clippers continue to roll, halt Blazers win streak

Clippers continue to roll, halt Blazers win streak
Montrezl Harrell had 26 points and nine rebounds and Paul George scored 25, leading the Los Angeles Clippers to a 117-97 victory over the visiting Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night. Patrick Patterson added 19 points off the bench for the Clippers, who won for the ninth time in 10 games. Patterson connected on 5 of 7 3-pointers and 6 of 10 from the floor. George converted 9 of 14 shots and 6 of 7 3-pointers.

Kawhi Leonard had 11 points on 3-of-15 shooting while adding nine rebounds and five assists. Patrick Beverley also finished with 11 points. CJ McCollum led the Blazers with 20 points. Hassan Whiteside scored 18 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, while Damian Lillard finished with 16 but managed just two points in the second half. The Blazers had their three-game winning streak snapped. Anferee Simons chipped in 11 off the bench for Portland.

A 14-3 surge after a 3-pointer by Patrick Beverley allowed Los Angeles to take a 76-62 lead four minutes into the third quarter. Portland sliced the gap to seven but Los Angeles increased the lead to 89-76 heading into the fourth quarter. A 13-4 run to open the fourth allowed the Clippers to ice the win.

The Clippers led 62-59 at the break. George scored 15 points, hitting all four of his 3-point attempts and 5 of 7 shots from the floor in the first half. Both clubs shot well before intermission. The Blazers converted 52.3 percent of their shots compared to 50 percent for the Clippers. Los Angeles made 9 of 16 3-pointers (56.3 percent), while Portland hit 5 of 12 (41.7 percent).

For the game, the Clippers made 45.7 percent of their shots and 17 of 34 3-pointers (50 percent). The Blazers managed 42.9 percent shooting and only 7 of 27 (25.9 percent) from behind the arc. Clippers reserve forward JaMychal Green missed the game with a tailbone contusion, while forward Rodney McGruder was out with a right hamstring strain.

Blazers reserve guard Gary Trent was sidelined for the fourth straight game with a tight right hamstring.

