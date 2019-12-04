Karnataka Premier League scandal: KSCA management comittee

Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) management committee member Sudhendra Shinde was on Wednesday arrested in connection with the alleged match fixing in Karnataka Premier League, police said. Shinde was grilled for two days in this connection and finally arrested.

He was the coach for Belagavi Panthers, one of the KPL teams. "Shinde along with Ali Ashfaq Tara had allegedly fixed a few matches," a police officer told PTI.

The officer said Shinde would be taken into custody on Wednesday to further interrogate the involvement of others. So far, nine people including Shinde have been arrested.

Tara was the first to be arrested in this case. The KPL spot fixing scandal came to light when Bhavesh Gulecha, bowler of Ballari Tuskers, lodged a complaint with the police against an International bookie Sayyam and drummer Bhavesh Bafna..

