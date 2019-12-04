Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian junior women's team beat NZ 2-0 in Three-Nation hockey tourney

  • PTI
  • |
  • Canberra
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 15:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 15:27 IST
Indian junior women's team beat NZ 2-0 in Three-Nation hockey tourney
Image Credit: Pixabay

The Indian junior women's hockey team started its campaign at the Three-Nation tournament on a positive note, beating New Zealand 2-0 in its first match here on Wednesday.

Striker Lalrindiki (15th minute) and midfielder Prabhleen Kaur (60th) were the two goal scorers for the winners. India started the match with an aggressive brand of hockey, pinning down New Zealand, who had defeated hosts Australia 3-1 in their first match on Tuesday. India's dominance in the opening quarter saw them win an early penalty corner in the third minute, but they failed to utilize the chance.

A defensive lapse from New Zealand then handed India a golden opportunity at the stroke of the quarter break and Lalrindiki found herself with enough space in front of the goal to slot the ball home. New Zealand had a chance to equalize early in the second quarter from a penalty corner, but Indian goalkeeper Bichu Devi Kharibam made a good save to keep her side ahead.

The two teams battled for possession in the middle of the park but neither could create any clear chances, meaning India retained their one-goal advantage at the half-time break. The third quarter was filled with some exciting chances for both sides.

First, it was the Indian team who were awarded two penalty corners at the start of the period. However, a shot off target and a brilliant save by New Zealand goalkeeper Kelly Carline meant that India could not extend their lead.

New Zealand also won a penalty corner at the end of the third quarter, but India's defensive line stood firm to maintain their lead going into the fourth and final quarter. The fourth quarter saw a similar story as New Zealand desperately searched for the equalizer, while India was focused on extending their lead.

Some close moments in the last 15 minutes saw India defend well against one more penalty corner in the 48th minute. With 30 seconds remaining on the clock, India was awarded yet another penalty corner and this time Prabhleen made no mistake to slot the ball home to secure the win for her side.

India will play hosts Australia in their second match on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

Wentworth Season 8 update: All good news we have including more on Season 9

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Ashok Leyland announces non-working days for December

Hinduja Group flagship Ashok Leyland on Wednesday said the company proposes to observe non-working days in a few plants in December to align production at its facilities in line with market demand. We hereby inform you that in order to ali...

OPPO to Showcase Technology Vision at the Inaugural OPPO INNO DAY

OPPO today announced it will hold the first OPPO INNO DAY on December 10, 2019 in Shenzhen, China. Organized under the theme of Create Beyond Boundaries, the OPPO INNO DAY will highlight on the broad and deep integration of cutting-edge te...

UPDATE 1-Olympics-Tokyo 2020 marathon, race walk events rescheduled after Sapporo move

The womens marathon at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and all the race walks have been rescheduled, following the controversial decision taken in October to move the events out of the capital 800 kilometers north to the city of Sapporo.Tokyo 2020 ...

It would be crazy to think about Premier League title: Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said it would be a little bit crazy for them to think about the Premier League title. The title is over. What I read, nobody gives us a chance. Its done. For the distance we have against Liverpool, it w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019