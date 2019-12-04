Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Olympics-Tokyo 2020 marathon, race walk events rescheduled after Sapporo move

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 16:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 16:09 IST
UPDATE 1-Olympics-Tokyo 2020 marathon, race walk events rescheduled after Sapporo move

The women's marathon at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and all the race walks have been rescheduled, following the controversial decision taken in October to move the events out of the capital 800 kilometres north to the city of Sapporo.

Tokyo 2020 organisers announced the rescheduling on Wednesday, following discussions with the International Olympic Committee and World Athletics, to ease the burden on National Olympic Committees and athletes travelling to northern Japan. It now means that all the marathon and race walk events are scheduled to be held on four consecutive days, from August 6 to 9, with the men's marathon remaining on the final day of the Games, as per tradition.

"Athletes’ health and well-being are always at the heart of our concerns, and the decision to move the marathon and race walk events to Sapporo shows how seriously we take such concerns," the IOC’s Athletes’ Commission chair, Kirsty Coventry, said in a statement. Both marathons will start at 7.00 am local time (2200 GMT). The women's marathon was initially set for Aug. 2.

The IOC stunned Games organisers in October by announcing the marathon, one of the most prestigious events at any Olympics and one especially beloved in Japan, would be moved to the northern Japanese city of Sapporo to avoid the worst of Tokyo's summer heat. Tokyo temperatures in July and August, when the city will host the Games, regularly exceed 30 degrees Celsius with high humidity adding to the discomfort.

"We appreciate that... Sapporo Odori Park could be approved as a venue so quickly following the decision to move these events," Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto said. "With less than eight months to go until the opening of the Tokyo 2020 Games, Tokyo 2020 will continue to work closely as one team with all the parties involved in their preparation."

The October decision did not go down well with organisers, who had already done extensive planning for the events, including a series of cooling measures for the athletes, nor with the Tokyo governor, who reluctantly consented to the move. When Tokyo hosted the Summer Olympics in 1964, they were held in October — an option no longer possible due to international sports schedules. Next year's Games run from July 24 to Aug. 9.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

Wentworth Season 8 update: All good news we have including more on Season 9

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Togolese politician shares why W African nations should replace CFA franc with ECO currency

A Togolese politician Kako Nubukpo recently explains why African countries need to get out of the old colonial currency. He is one of a few Africans who criticize CFA franc system.I was a manager of the Central Bank between 2000 and 2003, s...

Trupti Desai taken into preventive custody for bid to protest

Womens rights activist Trupti Desai and six others were on Wednesday taken into preventive custody by police after they attempted to stage a protest near Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Raos office-cum- residence here over the gang...

Good things take time: Alia on long shooting schedule of 'Brahmastra'

Ayan Mukerjis epic-fantasy Brahmastra has been long in the making and actor Alia Bhatt said thats because its a different kind of project. Brahmastra is a trilogy produced by Karan Johars Dharma Productions. It features Alia, along with Ran...

AIUDF writes to Amit Shah requesting withdrawal of CAB

The All India United Democratic Front AIUDF wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday, requesting him not to introduce the Citizenship Amendment Bill in Parliament as it is against the interest of people of Assam and the whole cou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019