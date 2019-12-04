Left Menu
It would be crazy to think about Premier League title: Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said it would be a 'little bit crazy' for them to think about the Premier League title.

  • Updated: 04-12-2019 16:26 IST
  • Created: 04-12-2019 16:26 IST
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola . Image Credit: ANI

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said it would be a 'little bit crazy' for them to think about the Premier League title. "The title is over. What I read, nobody gives us a chance. It's done. For the distance we have against Liverpool, it would be a little bit crazy to think about the title, honestly," Goal.com quoted Guardiola as saying.

Manchester City are in second place in the Premier League points table with 32 points, eight points behind the first-placed Liverpool. Guardiola said they should go game by game as there are other competitions as well.

"We have to think about the derby, go game by game because it is not just the Premier League. There are other competitions, like FA Cup and Carabao and Champions League," he said. Manchester City secured a 4-1 win over Burnely FC and the manager wants to take forward this winning rhythm.

"The important thing is to take this rhythm in our games for the next fixtures," Guardiola said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

