Left Menu
Development News Edition

British & Irish Lions could make history on tour of South Africa

Rassie Erasmus, SA Director of Rugby, said the keenly awaited tour was a once-in-a-lifetime playing opportunity for South African players.

British & Irish Lions could make history on tour of South Africa
“There are players who have been to three Rugby World Cups and finished their careers with a winner’s medal and yet never got to play against the Lions,” said Erasmus. Image Credit: Twitter(@SARugbymag)

The British & Irish Lions could make history on an eight-game tour of South Africa in 2021, with Warren Gatland's side set to play in front of the largest-ever crowd for a Lions Test since the game turned professional after the itinerary was jointly announced on Wednesday.

The hotly-anticipated tour will span the length and breadth of South Africa, visiting some of the most impressive stadiums in world sport and culminating in three Test matches against the newly-crowned Rugby World Cup champions, the Springboks.

FNB Stadium in Johannesburg will host the first Test on Saturday 24 July and with a capacity of approximately 88,000 spectators, a sell-out crowd would be higher than the 84,188 who witnessed the series decider against the Wallabies in Sydney in 2001.

The second Test follows a week later at the Cape Town Stadium – the first Lions Test in the Mother City since 1997 – before the British and Irish tourists return to Gauteng for the final Test on Saturday 7 August at Emirates Airline Park.

The combined capacity for the three-Test venues is just below 205,000, which could make the three Tests on the 2021 tour the best-attended since professionalism, potentially surpassing the 192,972 people who attended the three Tests in Australia in 2013.

The eight-game schedule includes six-weekend fixtures; three against Vodacom Super Rugby teams the Vodacom Bulls, Cell C Sharks and DHL Stormers, and two-midweek fixtures against an invitational side in Port Elizabeth and South Africa 'A' in Nelspruit.

Rassie Erasmus, SA Director of Rugby, said the keenly awaited tour was a once-in-a-lifetime playing opportunity for South African players.

"There are players who have been to three Rugby World Cups and finished their careers with a winner's medal and yet never got to play against the Lions," said Erasmus.

"They only come around every 12 years for our players and only a few of them ever have the privilege of wearing the Springbok jersey in a Lions series.

"The Lions have not lost a series since they were last here a decade ago and they will present a next-level challenge in 18 months' time.

"Warren Gatland is a massively experienced and astute coach with a phenomenal record with the Lions and the rugby experience for our players and public will rival that of a Rugby World Cup," added Erasmus.

"The Lions performed extremely well on their previous two tours (through Australia and New Zealand) and will no doubt relish the opportunity to add the Springboks' scalp to their belt."

The Springboks lifted the Webb Ellis Cup for the third time recently in Japan, with Erasmus promising that the search would now begin for consistency, especially with the crunch Lions tour due in just under 18 months' time.

"It is now something like 600 days until the British & Irish Lions arrive in South Africa and we have already started with planning for that," said Erasmus.

"The Lions will operate like a well-oiled machine and we will have to work very hard to match them in every department, on and off the field."

British & Irish Lions head coach, Warren Gatland, is delighted with an itinerary he believes will allow his side to be perfectly prepared for the three-Test matches which complete the Tour.

"I am absolutely thrilled with how this schedule looks," said Gatland, whose Lions beat Australia in 2013 and drew the series with New Zealand in 2017.

"Touring South Africa is always a huge challenge, not only from a rugby perspective but also in terms of the venues and the conditions facing the players.

"We are very comfortable that three of the games, two of which are Test matches, will be played at altitude. Our schedule falls in a way to allow us to start at sea level before building up and acclimatizing to the unique environment that playing at altitude presents.

"Ensuring the team are absolutely primed for the Test matches is a critical element of any Lions Tour, and I am confident the quality of opposition we will face in the opening weeks will get us ready to take on the Springboks. The Bulls, Sharks, and Stormers are all tough sides and present different challenges, which is exactly what we want.

"Moreover, the venues we have agreed – some of which will be new to the Lions – open up the matches to a vast audience and will undoubtedly provide an unforgettable experience for the players and travelling supporters alike.

"We are very much looking forward to touring this wonderful country."

The British & Irish Lions have toured South Africa on 13 previous occasions, with the first Tour taking place in 1891. In that time, the Lions have won four-Test series, lost eight and drew one. Their overall record against the Springboks is played 46, won 17, lost 23 and drawn six.

Ben Calveley, managing director of the British & Irish Lions, said: "In partnership with SA Rugby, we have worked hard to deliver a match schedule that will provide a significant challenge for Warren and his squad, as well as showcasing the Lions and rugby union across the world.

"Lions Tours are a truly unique experience, and we are expecting tens of thousands of supporters to travel to South Africa in 2021 – with this schedule, we're certain that every one of them will come back with amazing memories."

Mr. Mark Alexander, President of SA Rugby, added: "We are delighted to announce the itinerary in conjunction with the British & Irish Lions, and we will continue progressing our preparations to provide travelling supporters with a once-in-a-lifetime experience."

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

Wentworth Season 8 update: All good news we have including more on Season 9

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Shubhankar creates buzz ahead of Mauritius Open

Shubhankar Sharma, who has rediscovered his touch after a prolonged lean phase, will be among the many Indians looking to impress at the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, starting here on Thursday. A bogey-free 64 for a seventh-place finish at t...

NATO leaders appear to gossip about Trump in unguarded chat

Watford, Dec 4 AP While NATO leaders are professing unity as they gather for a summit near London, several seem to have been caught in an unguarded exchange on camera apparently gossiping about US President Donald Trumps behaviour. In foota...

Trump says Huawei is a security risk as NATO seeks secure 5G

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that Chinese telecommunication firm Huawei was a security risk after NATO said it needed secure next-generation 5G technology. In what some have compared to the Cold War arms race, the United St...

ISL:Eyeing first home win, Mumbai City take on Kerala Blasters

Mumbai City FC will be eyeing their first home win of the season when they take on Kerala Blasters in an Indian Super League game here on Thursday. The Jorge Costa-managed team have played two home games this season at their usual fortress...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019