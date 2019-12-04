'I can be a proper bowler', says Shivam Dube

Ahead of the first T20I against West Indies, Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube exuded confidence saying that he can be a proper bowler for India. Dube's three-wicket haul guided India to a win against Bangladesh last month.

"As an all-rounder, it is a difficult job, as you need to both bat and bowl. So I am focusing on my fitness as well," Dube told reporters. "I am very confident about my bowling, it's a T20 game and I feel that I can be a proper bowler who can bowl four overs in the game," he added.

The all-rounder had also hit five sixes in five balls in a domestic match ahead of the Indian Premier League's auction in 2018, which earned him a spot in Royal Challengers Bangalore. "I don't think it is an opportunity to replace Hardik, rather I have got the chance and I'll do well for my country," said Dube.

India and West Indies will lock horns in the first T20I on December 6. India's squad for 3 T20Is: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sanju Samson. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)