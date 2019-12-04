SAG: India wins 6 medals in taekwondo

India dominated the taekwondo events of the 13th South Asian Games by clinching six medals, including three golds here on Wednesday. Laitika Bhandari (under 53kg), Jarnel Singh (under 74kg) and Rudali Barua (over 73kg) won a gold each on day three of competitions.

Saurav and Gangjot clinched a silver medal each in the men's under 63kg and women's 62kg events respectively, while Chaitnya Inamdar bagged a bronze in the men's over 86kg category. On Tuesday, the taekwondo players had won one gold and three bronze medals.

