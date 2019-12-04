Left Menu
Development News Edition

Paris 2024 chief confident IOC on board with Tahiti as surf venue

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lausanne
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 22:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 22:08 IST
Paris 2024 chief confident IOC on board with Tahiti as surf venue

Lausanne, Dec 4 (AFP) Tahiti's bid to host the surfing competitions at the 2024 Paris Olympics has not met with resistance from the IOC despite its remote location, according to the head of the competition's organising committee. The French Polynesian island of almost 200,000 inhabitants is a full 15,700km (9,755 miles) and a 23-hour flight away from the French capital.

However it has emerged as the frontrunner to serve as the host venue for a sport that will make its Olympic debut at next year's Tokyo Games. The village of Teahupo'o, a regular stop on the World Surf League circuit, boasts some of the biggest waves on the surfing map with regular large waves guaranteed in August.

Asked whether he felt any reluctance on the part of IOC about Tahiti potentially staging the surfing events, Estanguet replied: "No." "No decision on the agenda. It was more of an information session for the executive committee," he said on the sidelines of a meeting of the IOC's executive committee.

"The IOC is very much at ease with our methodology, our criteria, the fact we're discussing with our board of directors and that we'll then come back next year with a proposition for ratification." Four other sites closer to the 2024 Olympic village are still in the running including surfing hotspots in Biarritz and Brittany.

IOC president Thomas Bach is on record as preferring the candidate closest to the host city if there are multiple locations of equal merit. AFP SSC SSC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

Wentworth Season 8 update: All good news we have including more on Season 9

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Denmark to contribute more planes to NATO after talks with Trump

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said her country would provide four more planes to NATO after holding positive talks with U.S. President Trump at an alliance summit in London on Wednesday.Regarding NATO, there is a wish for an addit...

UPDATE 4-'Nasty', 'two-faced', 'brain dead': NATO pulls off summit despite insults

NATO leaders set aside public insults ranging from delinquent to brain dead and two-faced on Wednesday, declaring at a 70th anniversary summit they would stand together against a common threat from Russia and prepare for Chinas rise.Officia...

Shurmur: 'Very likely' Manning will start

Eli Manning lost his starting job after Week 2, but New York Giants coach Pat Shurmur says its very likely the quarterback will be back behind center against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night. With starter Daniel Jones suffering from ...

No saplings planted to offset felled trees, says HC on highway

The Madras High Court has directed the National Highways Authority of India to respond to a plea over maintenance of highways in Tamil Nadu and directed the Centre to answer queries in a batch of petitions on the matter. Hearing a Public I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019