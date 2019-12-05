SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

SOCCER-UEFA Soccer-UEFA president criticises VAR use, says football needs uncertainty

Football needs uncertainty, the head of European soccer body UEFA said on Wednesday, as he criticised the way VAR technology had changed the character of football matches. OLYMPICS-IOC/

Olympics-Tokyo marathon move does not affect our credibility - IOC A surprise move of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics marathon races and race walk events to cooler Sapporo from the capital was sudden but it will not affect the credibility of the International Olympic Committee, a senior IOC official said on Wednesday.

CRICKET-ENGLAND-WILLIS Cricket-Bob Willis, ex-England captain and Ashes hero, dies aged 70

Former England captain Bob Willis, who bowled his country to a famous Ashes test victory in 1981, has died aged 70 after a short illness, his family said on Wednesday. UPCOMING

SPORT-BOOK/AWARD Sport-William Hill Sports Book of the Year announced

The winner of the William Hill Sports Book of the Year award is announced. 5 Dec 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

SOCCER SOCCER-ENGLAND-LEI-WAT/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Leicester City v Watford 4 Dec 14:30 ET / 19:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-TOT/REPORT (PIX) (TV) Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur

Jose Mourinho returns to Old Trafford for the first time since being sacked by Manchester United last year as his Tottenham Hotspur side face the Red Devils. 4 Dec 14:30 ET / 19:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-WLV-WHU/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers v West Ham United

4 Dec 14:30 ET / 19:30 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHE-AVA/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Chelsea v Aston Villa Chelsea play Aston Villa in the Premier League.

4 Dec 14:30 ET / 19:30 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-SOU-NOR/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Southampton v Norwich City 4 Dec 14:30 ET / 19:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV-EVE/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Liverpool v Everton

Liverpool play Everton in the Premier League. 4 Dec 15:15 ET / 20:15 GMT

SOCCER-FRANCE-PSG-NAN/REPORT (PIX) Soccer France - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain vs Nantes Soccer-Ligue 1 wrap

Paris St Germain take on Nantes in Ligue 1 4 Dec 17:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN/PREVIEW Soccer - Spain - La Liga preview

A preview of the weekend's action in La Liga. 5 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY/PREVIEW Soccer- Italy - Serie A preview

Preview of the weekend's Serie A matches 5 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

GOLF GOLF-HERO/

Golf - PGA Tour: Hero World Challenge second round Second-round coverage of Tiger Woods-hosted PGA Tour event at Albany in the Bahamas.

5 Dec GOLF-AUSTRALIA/

Golf - Australian Open - first round Top players from around the world battle it out for the Stonehaven Cup at The Australian Golf Club.

5 Dec 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT GOLF-EUROPEAN/ (PIX) (TV)

Golf - European Tour - Mauritius Open Day one of the Mauritius Open which is hosted at the Heritage Golf Course in Bel Ombre.

5 Dec 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT OLYMPICS

OLYMPICS-IOC/ (TV) Olympics-IOC holds Executive Board meeting

The International Olympic Committee holds its final Executive Board meeting of the year in Lausanne. The IOC President, Thomas Bach will hold a news conference at the end of the meeting on December 5. 5 Dec 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK

Field Level Media-NFL notebook Wrapping up the day in NFL news and notes.

4 Dec 20:45 ET / 01:45 GMT NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

BASKETBALL-NBA-NOTEBOOK Field Level Media-NBA notebook

News and notes from around the NBA. 4 Dec 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

