Soccer-Barca reward teenage forward Fati with new contract

  • Reuters
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 01:16 IST
  • Created: 05-12-2019 01:16 IST
Barcelona have handed their youngest ever league goalscorer Ansu Fati a new contract until 2022 and raised his buy-out clause to 170 million euros ($187 million), the Spanish champions said in a statement on Wednesday. Fati was catapulted into the first team in August due to a spate of injuries and entered the history books by scoring in a 2-2 draw with Osasuna aged 16 and 304 days, overtaking Bojan Krkic as Barca's youngest scorer in a La Liga match.

Fati, who turned 17 on Oct. 31, has made a total of 11 appearances for the first team this season, starting four times and scoring twice. Barca's statement added that the player's new contract contained an option to renew for two extra years until 2024, also stating his buy-out clause would rise from 170 million euros to 400 million when he signed a first team contract. ($1 = 0.9073 euros)

