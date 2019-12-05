Would leave unbeaten streak of 32 matches in one season: Jurgen Klopp

While the world goes gaga over Liverpool's unbeaten run of 32 matches in the Premier League, coach Jurgen Klopp has played down the feat, saying he would rather have the record in one season than two. Liverpool last lost a match against Manchester City in January this year, but that game was a part of the 2018/19 campaign.

His remarks came after his side's 5-2 victory over Everton on Wednesday (local time). This win has enabled the Reds to attain an eight-point lead at the top of the standings. "I would love that (32 matches unbeaten) in one season. Last season we were nearly 38 games unbeaten but it was not enough. Nice number but not really interested in it," Goal.com quoted Klopp as saying.

"I cannot remember one game in the 100 (of my league wins) where we shouldn't have won it. It feels like we have to win each and every game. All the wins are necessary. It's a good start, that's it - may be a perfect start. We sleep twice, maybe three times then we play Bournemouth," he added. In the match against Everton, coach Klopp decided to rest Mohamed Salah and Robert Firmino from the playing XI.

Divock Origi, Xherdan Shaqiri, Sadio Mane and Georginio Wijnaldum scored for Liverpool while Michael Keane and Richarlison got among the scoring sheets for Everton. Liverpool will next take on Bournemouth in the Premier League on December 7 and after that, the team would face Red Bull Salzburg in the Champions League. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)