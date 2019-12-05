Left Menu
Magic continue scoring surge at Suns' expense

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 11:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 11:33 IST
Aaron Gordon scored a season-high 32 points and hit all five of his 3-point attempts, and the host Orlando Magic continued their offensive roll with a 128-114 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday. Reserve Terrence Ross had 22 points and three threes, Evan Fournier had 21 points and three threes, and Markelle Fultz added 13 points for Orlando. The Magic posted a season-high point total for the second night in a row, after a 127-120 victory at Washington on Tuesday.

Orlando won for the fourth time in five games. Frank Kaminsky had a season-high 23 points, and Devin Booker put up 17 points for the Suns. Phoenix, which has lost four of five, will play the second of back-to-back games in New Orleans on Thursday.

Orlando shot 57.6 percent for the field and made 14 of 25 3-point attempts. D.J. Augustin scored 11 points and Mo Bamba added 10, both efforts off the bench. Gordon, who had five rebounds and five assists, shot 13 of 15 from the field, and Fournier was 9 of 15. Fournier had scored 31 and 32 points in the two previous games, sinking six 3-pointers in each. He had three 30-point games in the previous four.

Gordon's 3-pointer with 49.6 seconds remaining in the third quarter gave the Magic a 103-81 lead, which they stretched to 24 points in the fourth quarter. Gordon had 15 points and three treys in the third quarter. The Suns shot 48.9 percent from the field and made 15 of 33 from behind the arc, but they were outrebounded 45-29.

Cheick Diallo had 16 points, Mikal Bridges had 15 and Cameron Johnson had 12 for the Suns. Diallo's second career 3-pointer gave the Suns a 37-27 edge, their largest lead, late in first quarter. Magic center Nikola Vucevic missed his seventh straight game with a right ankle injury.

Suns center Aron Baynes missed his second straight game with a left calf injury. He had sat out five of the previous six with a hip injury. --Field Level Media

