NBA roundup: Bucks' win streak hits 13

Giannis Antetokounmpo poured in 35 points and grabbed nine rebounds in 28 minutes, and the visiting Milwaukee Bucks extended their winning streak to 13 games by rolling past the Detroit Pistons 127-103 on Wednesday. Khris Middleton had 17 points, eight rebounds, and five assists while Eric Bledsoe contributed 13 points, six rebounds, and six assists. Robin Lopez and Ersan Ilyasova each had 10 points off the bench for the Bucks.

Andre Drummond led the Pistons with 23 points, 14 rebounds, and five assists. Langston Galloway scored 20 points, and Blake Griffin had 16 points and 10 rebounds but shot just 4-for-17 from the field. Derrick Rose added 14 points. The Bucks won their 10th consecutive matchup against their Central Division opponent. Milwaukee swept the four-game regular-season series and a first-round playoff series against Detroit last season, and the Bucks have won the first two games of this season's four-game series.

Magic 128, Suns 114 Aaron Gordon scored a season-high 32 points and hit all five of his 3-point attempts, and host Orlando continued its offensive roll in beating Phoenix.

Reserve Terrence Ross had 22 points and three threes, Evan Fournier had 21 points and three threes, and Markelle Fultz added 13 points for Orlando. The Magic posted a season-high point total for the second night in a row and have won for the fourth time in five games. Frank Kaminsky had a season-high 23 points, and Devin Booker put up 17 points for the Suns. Phoenix, which has lost four of five, will play the second of back-to-back games in New Orleans on Thursday.

Celtics 112, Heat 93 Jaylen Brown scored 22 of his 31 points in the second half, Kemba Walker added 28, and Boston cruised past visiting Miami.

Jayson Tatum had 19 points, and Robert Williams III came up with 10 rebounds as the Celtics won for the fourth time in their past five games. Jimmy Butler led all scorers with 37 points, and Kelly Olynyk chipped in 12 for the Heat, who had a three-game winning streak snapped.

Lakers 121, Jazz 96 Anthony Davis scored 26 points, and LeBron James added 20 points as Los Angeles got off to a fast start and held off Utah in Salt Lake City.

James, who leads the NBA in assists, added 12 more to his season total. Rajon Rondo contributed 14 points and 12 assists for Los Angeles. Donovan Mitchell had 29 points, and Rudy Gobert added 13 points and 10 rebounds as the Jazz lost at home for just the second time in 10 games. Bojan Bogdanovic had 23 points for Utah.

Pacers 107, Thunder 100 T.J. Warren scored 24 points to lead Indianapolis host Oklahoma City. He was one of seven Pacers to finish in double figures, a continuation of the balanced scoring that has helped the Pacers win seven of their past eight games.

Three former Thunder players were among those scoring in double figures for Indiana: Domantas Sabonis (17 points), Doug McDermott (14 off the bench) and Jeremy Lamb (13). Steven Adams led the way for Oklahoma City with 20 points, making all eight of his shots from the field. He also grabbed nine rebounds, five on the offensive end. Danilo Gallinari and Dennis Schroder each had 18 points.

Nets 130, Hawks 118 Veteran Garrett Temple scored a season-high 27 points, one of four Brooklyn players totally 20 or more, as the Nets won at Atlanta.

Spencer Dinwiddie scored 24 points and added six rebounds and five assists, former Atlanta player Taurean Prince scored 23 and Jarrett Allen added 20 points and 13 rebounds. It was the sixth win in the last eight games for the Nets. Atlanta was led by Trae Young with 39 points and 10 rebounds. Young shot 13-for-23 from the field and made five 3-pointers. Rookie Cam Reddish scored a career-high 25 points, and center Damian Jones set a career high in scoring for the second straight game with 20.

Trail Blazers 127, Kings 116 CJ McCollum scored 33 points and blocked a career-high four shots to lead host Portland past Sacramento. Damian Lillard added 24 points and 10 assists as the Trail Blazers won for the fourth time in the past five games.

Hassan Whiteside scored 22 points on 8-of-10 shooting, grabbed 16 rebounds, blocked three shots and delivered a career-best seven assists for the Trail Blazers. Carmelo Anthony scored 20 points, and Kent Bazemore had 15 off the bench. Richaun Holmes scored a career-best 28 points on 11-of-14 shooting and collected 10 rebounds for the Kings. Buddy Hield recorded 23 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for Sacramento, which dropped its 12th consecutive game in Portland.

Bulls 106, Grizzlies 99 Zach LaVine scored 25 points on 7-for-13 shooting, and host Chicago never trailed en route to sending Memphis to its eighth loss in nine games.

Wendell Carter Jr. scored 16 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for his 12th double-double of the season. Lauri Markkanen finished with 15 points, and Tomas Satoransky added 13 to go along with eight assists. The Bulls won consecutive games for the first time this season. Jonas Valanciunas scored 32 points and pulled down 13 rebounds to lead the Grizzlies. Jae Crowder and Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 15 points apiece.

Hornets 106, Warriors 91 Devonte' Graham matched a single-game franchise record with 10 3-pointers and racked up 33 points as host Charlotte defeated Golden State.

Backcourt mate Terry Rozier added 25 points as the Hornets won for just the third time in the last 10 games. It marked the first time since Graham joined the starting lineup that he and Rozier each reached the 20-point mark in the same game. D'Angelo Russell, returning from a nine-game absence caused by a thumb injury, had 18 points. Eric Paschall added 16 and Alec Burks had 15 for the Warriors, who have lost on the first four steps of a five-game road trip and 14 of 16 games overall.

Mavericks 121, Timberwolves 114 Red-hot shooting from 3-point range in the fourth quarter powered Dallas to its ninth win in the last 10 games as it outpaced visiting Minnesota.

Dwight Powell buoyed the Mavericks before the late-game push, scoring 24 points. Luka Doncic scored 22 points, and Jalen Brunson gave Dallas a spark off the bench with a career-high 16. Robert Covington added 22 points for the Timberwolves, and rookie Jarrett Culver added 11 points.

