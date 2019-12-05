Left Menu
Development News Edition

Need to focus on batting first and defending low totals: Kohli

As India and West Indies get ready to lock horns in the three-match T20I series, skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday said that the side needs to focus on batting first and defending totals ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Hyderabad (Telangana)
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 14:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 14:39 IST
Need to focus on batting first and defending low totals: Kohli
India skipper Virat Kohli . Image Credit: ANI

As India and West Indies get ready to lock horns in the three-match T20I series, skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday said that the side needs to focus on batting first and defending totals ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup. In recent times, India has won the maximum number of matches while chasing in the shortest format. The Men in Blue lost one match against Bangladesh while batting first at Delhi and the same thing happened against South Africa at Bengaluru.

India is currently ranked at the number fifth position in the ICC T20I team rankings. "We need to focus on batting first and defending low totals as well. Those are two things that we need to really focus on, T20 is a format where you can experiment a lot more things than ODIs and Tests. You want to give chances to the youngsters in the shortest format, we have not played the strongest eleven together in T20Is so rankings cannot be considered," Kohli told reporters ahead of the first T20I.

"We have the mindset that we will not focus on the rankings. Now heading into the T20 World Cup, we need to take our best team to the field, we would probably be playing our strongest eleven going into the World Cup," he added. Wicket-keeper batsman Risbah Pant has been facing flak for not making the most of his opportunities. Kohli, however, said that the player needs to be left alone for a while as he has the capability to perform on the big stage.

"We certainly believe in Pant's abilities. It is a collective responsibility of everyone to make the player feel comfortable. He needs to left alone, we know he is a match-winner, we have seen in IPL what we can do, he cannot be isolated, if you want him to do well, we need to make him feel that he belongs," Kohli said. Kohli gave the T20I series against Bangladesh a miss looking at his busy cricket schedule. However, the regular skipper has come back into the side for the shortest format and said that it is his responsibility to control the middle order.

He also commented on the bench strength of the Men in Blue and went on to praise Ravindra Jadeja, saying that the all-rounder is currently in his best phase in international cricket. "I cannot tell you about the batting position of each player. I have come back into the side so it is my responsibility to take control of the middle order. One individual needs to bat long and others need to play with a good strike rate. Batting positions don't matter in the shortest format, it is just about getting the job done," Kohli said.

"Having two wrist spinners is a big advantage when you are playing in Australia as they have big fields. You need to have six bowling options in T20 cricket, I think that is the balance we need to create, there can be an opportunity to play two wrist spinners, but we need to find a way to work around that. Jadeja is in his best phase as an all-rounder, we are happy with how our options are placed. T20 cricket is all about being flexible," he added. India T20I squad: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

India and West Indies are slated to play three T20Is and as many ODIs. The first T20I will be played on December 6 at Hyderabad. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Karnataka: Man caught stealing lingerie on CCTV in Shivamogga

After a man from Marashetty village was caught stealing womens undergarments from a school teachers house, the family of the accused and the accuser are now caught up in a full-blown feud with complaints and counter complaints being filed, ...

UP rape survivor set ablaze on way to court, five men arrested

A rape survivor from Unnao was battling for life with 90 per cent burns on Thursday after five men, including two of the accused who are out on bail, allegedly set her on fire while she was on her way to court, police said. All the five men...

UPDATE 2-China maintains tariffs must be reduced for phase one trade deal with U.S.

Tariffs must be cut if China and the United States are to reach an interim agreement on trade, the Chinese commerce ministry said on Thursday, sticking to its stance that some U.S. tariffs must be rolled back for a phase one deal. The Chine...

Russia declares Bulgarian diplomat 'persona non grata' - Interfax

The Russian government declared a Bulgarian embassy official persona non grata on Thursday, Interfax news agency reported, in a tit-for-tat move after Sofia expelled a Russian diplomat and also declined a visa to Russias incoming defence at...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019