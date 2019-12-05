Left Menu
Development News Edition

Recovering from shoulder injury, Bopanna aims to play Qatar Open in Jan

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 15:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 15:02 IST
Recovering from shoulder injury, Bopanna aims to play Qatar Open in Jan

Forced out of India's recent Davis Cup tie due to a shoulder injury, doubles specialist Rohan Bopanna on Thursday said his recovery is on the right track and he plans to compete at the Qatar Open in January. "It (the shoulder) is getting better and I just started training, maybe 2-3 days ago. So, I have a whole month before the season starts. So it will be fine by the time the first tournament starts, which is on the January 6th – Doha event in Qatar," Bopanna told PTI.

The Qatar ExxonMobil Open will be held in Doha from January 6 to 12. The 39-year-old had pulled out from India's Davis Cup tie against Pakistan after sustaining a shoulder injury.

"There was a small tear after I took the MRI. Initially the doctors said that it should be fine after 15 days rest, but it didn't and when I went to practice, there was still lot of pain," he said. Bopanna launched the 'ASICS Limited Edition GEL-NIMBUS 22' and race day t-shirt for the 'Tata Mumbai Marathon', which will be held on January 19 next year.

India earned a spot in the 2020 Qualifiers of the Davis Cup after they thrashed arch-rivals Pakistan 4-0 in the tie held in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan. On the Davis Cup performance, Bopanna said, "We were always favourites going into the tie (against Pakistan). If you see that 4 matches out of five were in singles and we have higher-ranked singles players, so we were always favourites, irrelevant of where we played the tie.

"Having said that, every time team India wins it is a big satisfaction, whether I am in the team or not in the team, as players, we support each other and encourage each other. At the end of the day, the country won and that's the biggest (thing) for me and everyone." One of the architects of the win was 46-year-old Leander Paes, who went on to better his own record by achieving his 44th Davis Cup doubles win last week.

Bopanna, who has played with Paes in the past, heaped praise on the veteran player. "You have to love the sport in order to be playing for this long. He has had a tremendous career from a very young age and achieved so much in the sport," he said.

"Tennis has grown in this country because he has got so many laurels to the country and he keeps motivating all the youngsters, irrelevant of whether he is in the team or not. "It is big boost for every single to watch him play out there and perform," he signed off.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Malaysia's Anwar says sexual assault claim is 'politics at its worst'

Anwar Ibrahim, Malaysias prime-minister-in-waiting, denied on Thursday that he had sexually assaulted a former male aide, describing the accusation as politics at its worst days before his ruling partys annual congress.On Wednesday, a state...

Motorola one hyper arrives with pop-up selfie camera and 45W Hyper Charging support

Motorola unveiled today the Motorola one hyper, the first moto smartphone to arrive with a notch-less display and ultra-narrow bezels. The mid-range smartphone comes with a water repellent design, edge to edge display, pop-up selfie camera ...

Stanford Prof slammed for mentioning Trump's son during impeachment hearing

The impeachment hearing against US President Donald Trump took an ugly turn when a professor of law from the prestigious Stanford University took the name of his minor son Barron during her testimony before a Congressional panel, drawing an...

Teacher shot dead outside school in Punjab

A woman teacher was shot dead on Thursday outside her school in Punjabs Mohali district while she was with her five-year-old daughter, police said. Sarabjit Kaur was attacked in the morning when she was parking her scooter outside the schoo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019