Left Menu
Development News Edition

Third umpire, not on-field officials, to call front foot no balls in India-West Indies series: ICC

  • PTI
  • |
  • Dubai
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 15:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 15:31 IST
Third umpire, not on-field officials, to call front foot no balls in India-West Indies series: ICC

Front foot no balls in the upcoming T20 and One-Day International series between India and the West Indies will be decided by the third umpire and not the on-field officials, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Thursday. The series, comprising three T20 Internationals and an equal number of ODIs, starts on Friday in Hyderabad and technology to call front foot no balls will be put to trial in it.

"Throughout the trial, the Third Umpire will be responsible for monitoring every ball bowled and identifying whether there has been any front foot infringement," the ICC said in a statement. "If there has been an infringement on the front foot, the Third Umpire will communicate this to the On-Field Umpire who will subsequently call a no ball. As a result, the On-Field Umpire will not call a front foot no ball without the advice of the Third Umpire," it added.

The ICC said the benefit of doubt in close calls will lie with the bowler. "...and if a late no ball call is communicated, then the On-Field Umpire will rescind a dismissal (if applicable) and call no ball. The On-Field Umpire will remain responsible for other in-game decisions in the usual way," the ICC said.

"The outcomes of the trial will be used to gauge whether the system has a beneficial impact on the accuracy of no ball decisions and whether it can be implemented while minimising disruption to the flow of the game," it added. The decision to make third umpire the adjudicator of front foot no balls was taken in August this year.

The system was first trialled in the ODI series between England and Pakistan back in 2016. The ICC decided to test it again after its Cricket Committee recommended its use in as many limited-overs matches as possible.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

SEMrush Hosted the Biggest International Digital Marketing Show in India

SEMrush, the leading online visibility management platform hosted the biggest International Digital marketing show in India today at the Sheraton Grande Whitefield Hotel Convenon Center. SEMrush Marketing Show brought together insightful ...

Nigerian court orders security agency to release activist within 24 hours

A Nigerian court on Thursday ordered the state security agency to release within 24 hours a Nigerian activist and former presidential candidate who has remained in detention despite having been granted bail.Omoyele Sowore, who ran for presi...

Days after praising Stalin, BJP leader Arasa Kumar joins DMK

BJP Tamil Nadu unit vice-president B T Arasa Kumar who created ripples in the Saffronparty by praising DMK chief M K Stalin days ago joined theDravidian party here on ThursdayArasa Kumar joined the DMK in the presence of Stalinat the party ...

BJP slams Manmohan for dragging Rao into 1984 riots issue

Former prime minister Manmohan Singhs suggestion that the 1984 anti-Sikh riots could have been avoided if then home minister P V Narasimha Rao had heeded the suggestion of calling in the Army drew sharp reaction from the BJP which on Thursd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019