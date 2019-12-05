Indian paddlers assure four medals at South Asian Games

Indians continued their good run at the table tennis events in the 13th South Asian Games with four of them cruising into the semifinals to assure themselves of medals, here on Thursday. In the men's quarterfinals, top-seed Harmeet Desai defeated Fahad Khwaja of Pakistan 11-8, 11-7, 11-5, 11-6. Second seed Anthony Amalraj also made his way to the semifinal defeating Imesha Udeya of Sri Lanka 5-11, 11-9, 11-6, 12-10, 11-9.

Harmeet and Amalraj will now clash with Nepal's Purushottam B and Santoo Shrestha respectively. In the women's singles, Ayhika Mukherjee and Sutirtha Mukherjee marched into the semifinals without any problems.

Ayhika defeated Fatima Dheema of Maldives 11-6, 11-3, 11-6, 11-3 while Sutirtha downed Yasin Sanam of Pakistan 11-2, 11-2, 11-1, 11-4. Ayhika and Sutirtha will now lock horns with Erandi Dilushika and Ishara Madurangi of Sri Lanka respectively.

