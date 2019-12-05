Left Menu
Soccer-Cardiff City appeal to CAS over verdict in Sala case

  Updated: 05-12-2019 20:53 IST
  • Created: 05-12-2019 20:53 IST
Cardiff City have appealed against the decision ordering them to pay six million euros ($6.61 million) to Nantes for the transfer of Emiliano Sala, who died in a plane crash on his way to join the Welsh club, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said on Thursday. After signing for Cardiff for 15 million pounds ($19.25 million) in January, Sala was travelling there from the French club when his plane crashed in the English Channel.

The body of the 28-year-old Argentine striker was recovered nearly three weeks later after an underwater search found the wreckage. In October, FIFA ordered Cardiff to play a six million-euro sum, relating to the first instalment of his transfer fee, to the French club.

"Cardiff City FC seeks to have the (decision) set aside and requests the CAS to declare that no amount shall be payable by Cardiff City FC to FC Nantes," said CAS in a statement. CAS that a hearing was expected to take place in the spring of 2020 and a decision was not expected before June. Cardiff, playing in the English Premier League at the time, were relegated at the end of the season.

($1 = 0.9073 euros) ($1 = 0.7794 pounds) (Writing by Brian Homewood Editing by Christian Radnedge)

