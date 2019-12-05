Mauritius Open: Chadha tied 22nd as Indians struggle in windy conditions

India's golfers struggled to negotiate a stiff breeze with Abhijit Singh Chadha finishing the opening round of the AfraAsia Bank Mauritius Open at tied 22nd after a 69 here on Thursday. Chandigarh's Chadha was three-under for a total of 69 after managing four birdies at the picturesque 18-hole Heritage Golf Course Club. He had birdies on the second, seventh, tenth and fourteenth hole and a bogey on the sixteenth.

At tied 35th with a two-under, the seasoned Jyoti Randhawa was the next best Indian at the end of the opening day of the tournament, which is co-sponsored by the European Tour, Asian Tour and Sunshine Tour. Denmark's 18-year-old Rasmus Hojgaard signed off his opening round with a 66 to sit atop the leaderboard with four others - France's Benjamin Hebert and Romain Langasque, Grant Forrest of Scotland and South African Brandon Stone.

Playing his first season on the European Tour, rookie Hojgaard had four birdies and an eagle, on the seventh hole. There were nine players in a share for second, with 77 players under par and within five shots of the lead.

Hoping to end the year on an impressive note after a prolonged slump, India's top pro Shubhankar Sharma endured a disastrous outing, finishing the day at the bottom with a ten-over for 82. Just above him, at 155th, was Arjun Prasad. Viraj Madappa was tied 59th at one-under while Gaganjeet Bhullar, SSP Chawrasia, Rahil Gangjee, S Chikkarangappa, Khalin Joshi and Aman Raj were tied 78th.

The likes of Udayan Mane, Shiv Kapur and Jeev Milkha Singh were further down in the leaderboard. "It was a little easy in the morning. The breeze picked up from the seventh hole. It was windier than what it is right now (in the afternoon). The wind makes it a different beast. I am happy," Chadha, who finished tied third at the Kensville Open last week, said.

On the road ahead, he said, "I am playing in the Asian Tour now. If I play well this week then I can get a card for (European Tour) next year. If I can finish in top 60… a good finish here will get me inside the top 60 and then we take it from there. Europe will come later, but you never know, I am playing well." PTI AH APA APA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)