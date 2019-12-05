Cricket fraternity wishes Shikhar Dhawan on his 34th birthday!

Wishes continue to pour in as opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan on Thursday celebrates his 34th birthday. Many cricketers took to Twitter to extend birthday wishes for the 'Southpaw' who was the highest run-getter at the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy and played a vital role in India's dream run in the megaevent.

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar wished Dhawan in a very quirky manner. "Happy B'day Shikhi boy @SDhawan25 Have a good one buddy, lots of love," tweeted former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir.

"Happy birthday @SDhawan25 bro #HappyBirthdayShikhar," tweeted Shreyas Iyer. "One person who's always happy in every moment! Saada gabar janam din mubarak jatt ji lots of love @SDhawan25," tweeted former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh.

Dhawan was recently ruled out of the upcoming T20I series against West Indies due to a knee injury. India and West Indies are slated to play three T20Is and as many ODIs. The first T20I will be played on December 6 at Hyderabad. (ANI)

