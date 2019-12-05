It was unbelievable to be back: Xherdan Shaqiri
Liverpool's Xherdan Shaqiri said it was unbelievable to be back on the pitch, after appearing for the club against Everton on Thursday.
Liverpool's Xherdan Shaqiri said it was unbelievable to be back on the pitch, after appearing for the club against Everton on Thursday. Shaqiri spent a considerable part on the sidelines with a calf injury and made his way back in the club on Thursday.
"I think you saw [how much I enjoyed it] on the pitch. It was unbelievable to be back on the pitch, I was very happy when I knew I'd play. I wanted to have a good performance," the club's official website quoted Shaqiri as saying. Liverpool registered a 5-2 win over Everton in Premier League. Shaqiri said he worked hard to make a comeback.
"I've worked hard for the last few months - I've been injured and worked very hard. So I'm very happy to be back. I'm in good shape and very happy to be back," he said. "Obviously I was injured and I worked hard to come back. I was very happy when I knew I'd play," Shaqiri added. (ANI)
