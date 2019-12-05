India's GS Lakshmi set to become Ist female match referee to officiate men's ODI

Former India women cricketer GS Lakshmi will become the first woman match referee to oversee a men's One-Day International match, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Thursday. Lakshmi first assignment will be on December 8 when the United Arab Emirates and the United States of America lock horns at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 opener.

"It feels great, having anything assigned 'first' to your name gives me a sense of pride. This being a big ICC event it feels great to be officiating at this level," ICC quoted Lakshmi as saying. ICC Men's WCL 2 Fixtures:8 December: UAE v USA (Sharjah Cricket Stadium)9 December: USA v Scotland (Sharjah Cricket Stadium)11 December: UAE v Scotland (Sharjah Cricket Stadium)12 December: UAE v USA (ICC Academy Oval 1)14 December: USA v Scotland (ICC Academy Oval 1)15 December: UAE v Scotland (ICC Academy Oval 1)

(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)