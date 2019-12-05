Left Menu
Development News Edition

FIFA chief Infantino proposed as IOC member, reveals president Bach

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lausanne
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 21:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 21:58 IST
FIFA chief Infantino proposed as IOC member, reveals president Bach

Lausanne, Dec 5 (AFP) FIFA President Gianni Infantino has been proposed as a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) but World Athletics head Sebastian Coe will have to wait, IOC chief Thomas Bach announced on Thursday. Bach said Infantino will be officially put forward as a candidate to be a member in January, when he will have to face a vote from the over 100 current members of the IOC.

Bach added Coe has not been proposed for the next session after worries over "the risk of conflict of interest", adding the "door is still open" for the World Athletics head at the IOC session before next year's Tokyo Olympics. Infantino's predecessor Sepp Blatter, who departed from the organisation amid a corruption scandal that swept FIFA, was an IOC member but since succeeding him in 2015 Infantino has never been a member.

Bach also announced 30 athletes are candidates for four seats on the IOC's Athletes' Commission, which will be decided during the Tokyo Games. Among the contenders are high jump world champion Mutaz Essa Barshim, Olympic gold-winning swimmer Federica Pellegrini, double Olympic triathlon gold winner Alistair Brownlee and Spanish basketball player Paul Gasol. AFP PDS

PDS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

2 criminals held after encounter with police in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Two criminals, who were wanted in over a dozen cases of loot and extortion, were arrested after encounter with police in Uttar Pradeshs Muzaffarnagar district, police said. Ravi and Rahul were nabbed near Miranpur road in Khatoli on Wednesd...

Athletics-Kenya's Chepkoech eyes fast track to Olympic gold

Kenyas Beatrice Chepkoech, the womens 3,000 metres steeplechase world record holder, plans to add another major title to her first world championships win in September -- an Olympic gold medal.The victory in Doha has given her extra confide...

Manoj Tiwari raises Ram temple issue at rally, says BJP will fulfil another of its promise

The BJP was mocked over the construction of Ram temple, but the recent Supreme Court verdict has paved the path for a grand temple in Ayodhya, and the party will fulfill another of its promise, BJPs Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari said at a r...

BHU teachers appeal President Kovind to revoke Feroze Khan's appointment in Sanskrit faculty

As many as 20 BHU teachers including the retired ones have written a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind appealing him to revoke the appointment of Feroze Khan who was appointed as Assistant Professor in the Sanskrit Department of the varsi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019