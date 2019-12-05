Left Menu
Astros trade OF Marisnick to Mets for two prospects

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 22:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 22:27 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@astros)

The Houston Astros traded outfielder Jake Marisnick to the New York Mets for two prospects Thursday. Marisnick, 28, batted .233 with 10 homers, 34 RBIs and 10 steals in 120 games for the American League champion Astros in 2019.

He owns a career .227 average with 54 home runs, 178 RBIs and 73 stolen bases in 685 games with the Miami Marlins (2013-14) and Astros (2014-19). Marisnick led all American League center fielders with a .995 fielding percentage in the 2019 campaign, committing just one error in 198 total chances.

Houston acquired 24-year-old left-hander Blake Taylor and 19-year-old outfielder Kenedy Corona in the trade. Taylor went 2-3 with a 2.16 ERA and 10 saves in 40 relief outings across three levels in 2019, including one game at Triple-A Syracuse. He was a midseason All-Star in the Class-A Florida State League.

Corona hit .301 with five homers, 29 RBIs and 19 stolen bases in 63 games at three stops during his first professional season. He was signed in April 2019 as an international free agent out of Venezuela. --Field Level Media

