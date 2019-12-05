Marcelo diagnosed with muscular injury

Real Madrid on Thursday revealed that Marcelo was diagnosed with a muscular injury in his left soleus. "Following by tests carried out on our player, Marcelo, by the Real Madrid medical department, he has been diagnosed with a muscular injury in his left soleus. His recovery will continue to be assessed," the club said in a statement.

The club also gave an update on the Eden Hazard's injury which he picked during Real Madrid's clash against Paris Saint Germain on November 27. "Following tests carried out on our player, Eden Hazard, by Real Madrid's medical department, the development of the perimalleolar bruising in his right leg has seen him diagonsed with an incomplete external microfracture in the aforementioned area. His recovery will continue to be assessed," the club said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)