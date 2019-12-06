Vikings’ Zimmer likes WR Thielen’s chances to play Sunday

Although Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen did not practice Thursday, head coach Mike Zimmer likes his chances of playing Sunday against the Detroit Lions. "I think he's got a good opportunity this week, so we'll see,'' Zimmer said of Thielen, via the St. Paul Pioneer Press. "He's working really hard. He obviously wants to get out there with his guys. ... When he's ready, he's ready and he'll get in and play. If he's not ready, he won't play.''

Thielen has missed three straight games and four in the past five due to the hamstring injury he initially sustained at Detroit on Oct. 20. Trying to come back against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 9, he managed only six plays before returning to the sideline in the first quarter. "We always get an MRI, sometimes two or three MRIs to see where they're at,'' Zimmer said last week of players sustaining hamstring injuries. "If the MRI looks pretty good, you trust the player. If the player says he can play, then you let him play, and that's kind of what happened (at Kansas City)."

Thielen has 27 catches for 391 yards and six touchdowns in eight games this season for the Vikings (8-4). Also missing practice Thursday was offensive tackle Riley Reiff, who sat out the second half of Monday night's game against the Seattle Seahawks after sustaining a concussion.

"He's in the (concussion) protocol right now, so he's got to take a test (Thursday),'' Zimmer said of Reiff. "We'll see.'' Running back Dalvin Cook (chest), who already pronounced he's ready to play Sunday, was limited in practice Thursday.

Defensive end Everson Griffen (knee) and defensive tackles Linval Joseph (knee) and Shamar Stephen (knee) were also limited. --Field Level Media

