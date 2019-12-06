Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vikings’ Zimmer likes WR Thielen’s chances to play Sunday

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 05:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 05:00 IST
Vikings’ Zimmer likes WR Thielen’s chances to play Sunday
Image Credit: Pexels

Although Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen did not practice Thursday, head coach Mike Zimmer likes his chances of playing Sunday against the Detroit Lions. "I think he's got a good opportunity this week, so we'll see,'' Zimmer said of Thielen, via the St. Paul Pioneer Press. "He's working really hard. He obviously wants to get out there with his guys. ... When he's ready, he's ready and he'll get in and play. If he's not ready, he won't play.''

Thielen has missed three straight games and four in the past five due to the hamstring injury he initially sustained at Detroit on Oct. 20. Trying to come back against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 9, he managed only six plays before returning to the sideline in the first quarter. "We always get an MRI, sometimes two or three MRIs to see where they're at,'' Zimmer said last week of players sustaining hamstring injuries. "If the MRI looks pretty good, you trust the player. If the player says he can play, then you let him play, and that's kind of what happened (at Kansas City)."

Thielen has 27 catches for 391 yards and six touchdowns in eight games this season for the Vikings (8-4). Also missing practice Thursday was offensive tackle Riley Reiff, who sat out the second half of Monday night's game against the Seattle Seahawks after sustaining a concussion.

"He's in the (concussion) protocol right now, so he's got to take a test (Thursday),'' Zimmer said of Reiff. "We'll see.'' Running back Dalvin Cook (chest), who already pronounced he's ready to play Sunday, was limited in practice Thursday.

Defensive end Everson Griffen (knee) and defensive tackles Linval Joseph (knee) and Shamar Stephen (knee) were also limited. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Kings' Bagley cleared to resume basketball activities

Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III has been cleared to resume full-contact basketball activities, the team announced Thursday. Bagley, who fractured his right thumb in the Oct. 23 season-opening game against the Phoenix Suns, will b...

Steelers RB Conner to miss third straight game

Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner said Thursday that he will miss Sundays game against the Arizona Cardinals as he continues to battle a shoulder injury. Conner also told reporters that he isnt sure when he will return.I dont wa...

Guard: Black Hawk helicopter crashes in Minnesota; 3 aboard

A Black Hawk helicopter with three crew members aboard crashed Thursday in central Minnesota, the Minnesota National Guard said, though officials did not offer any immediate information about the conditions of crew members. The Guard tweete...

Soccer-Johnson to replace Gallop as new Australia soccer boss in January

Football Federation Australia have appointed former City Football Group executive James Johnson to replace long-serving CEO David Gallop. Johnson, who represented Australia at youth level and has held administration roles across the globe, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019