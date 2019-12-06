Left Menu
Patriots QB Brady (toe, elbow) limited in practice

  06-12-2019 05:58 IST
Though they're still atop the AFC East with a 10-2 record, the New England Patriots continue to experience setbacks. The latest involves 42-year-old quarterback Tom Brady, who was limited in practice Thursday due to toe and right elbow injuries. Brady's toe ailment reportedly is a new development, but his limited participation is a step back from Wednesday when he was listed on the injury report as a full participant.

Among the Patriots on Thursday's injury report, only center Ted Karras (knee) and defensive lineman Byron Cowart (head) were listed as non-participants. Limited participants Thursday also included wide receiver Julian Edelman (shoulder), linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley (knee), offensive tackle Marcus Cannon (illness), safety Patrick Chung (heel), cornerback Jason McCourty (groin), wide receiver Mohamed Sanu (ankle) and backup quarterback Cody Kessler (illness), who was a new addition to the injury report.

That's quite an improvement from a week ago, when the flu bug contributed to 17 players landing on their final injury report before the road game against the Houston Texans, which the Patriots lost 28-22. On Sunday, the Patriots host the Kansas City Chiefs (8-4) in a battle of top contenders for the AFC title.

