Blackhawks' OT goal ends Bruins' win streak

  Reuters
  • Chicago
  Updated: 06-12-2019 08:32 IST
  • Created: 06-12-2019 08:30 IST
Jonathan Toews scored on a breakaway 54 seconds into overtime, and the Chicago Blackhawks overcame blowing a three-goal lead in the third period to beat the host Bruins 4-3 Thursday, ending Boston's eight-game winning streak. Ryan Carpenter, Dylan Strome, and Alex DeBrincat tallied in regulation for the Blackhawks, who won for just the second time in their past eight games (2-5-1). Robin Lehner stopped 37 shots in his return from an illness.

Joakim Nordstrom, Chris Wagner, and Torey Krug scored for the Bruins, who extended their points streak to 13 games (9-0-4) and still haven't lost in regulation at home (12-0-5). Tuukka Rask made 27 saves. Toews' winner came after David Pastrnak couldn't get the puck around him, allowing Toews to skate up ice alone and beat Rask for his fifth goal of the season.

Prior to that, Krug tied the score at 3 off a feed from Jake DeBrusk with 2:33 remaining to force overtime. In their past four games, the Bruins scored 10 of their 11 goals in the third period or later. Already down 2-0 entering the third, Boston fell behind by three for the first time this season when DeBrincat ripped the puck off the post and past Rask 17 seconds in.

Nordstrom responded 1:32 later when he scored off a rebound of a David Backes shot to get the Bruins on the board, and Boston got within one on its first short-handed goal of the season courtesy of Wagner with 4:59 to go. The Blackhawks took a 2-0 lead on goals 37 seconds apart late in the first period.

Carpenter got his first as a Blackhawk off a rebound of a Connor Murphy shot during a penalty kill at 18:14. The short-handed goal was the first the Bruins have allowed, and Boston soon found itself on the kill when Pastrnak was called for interference at 18:41. Ten seconds into the penalty, Strome, who missed the past four games in concussion protocol, got the puck past Rask on a redirect from in front of the net to make it 2-0. Erik Gustafsson assisted on the tally for his 100th career point.

