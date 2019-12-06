Left Menu
Balanced Nuggets demolish Knicks

Balanced Nuggets demolish Knicks
Will Barton led eight Nuggets in double figures with 17 points Thursday night as visiting Denver ran away from the New York Knicks en route to a 129-92 win. The one-sided victory allowed the Nuggets, who snapped a two-game losing streak, to pull their starters early on the front end of a back-to-back set that finds them in Boston on Friday.

The Knicks lost their eighth game in a row. Five of the eight Nuggets who scored in double figures were reserves in the team's second-highest scoring output of the season and most one-sided margin of victory.

The Knicks seemed eager to end their skid early on, taking an 18-12 lead on a 3-pointer by rookie RJ Barrett just past the midpoint of the first quarter. However, the Nuggets dominated the game's final 42 minutes, taking the lead for good on a Juan Hernangomez 3-pointer with 1:06 left in the first period.

Denver, which was opening a four-game trip, took its first 20-point lead at 58-38 on a Malik Beasley 3-pointer with 2:31 remaining in the half, then extended the margin to 67-45 by halftime and coasted home in a reserves-dominated second half. Jerami Grant chipped in with 16 points for the Nuggets, while Monte Morris had 15, Beasley and Jamal Murray 14 apiece, Hernangomez 12 and Paul Millsap 10.

Denver's Miles Plumlee had the game's only double-double with 11 points and a game-high 11 rebounds, while Nikola Jokic amassed 10 rebounds, eight assists, and six points in just 25 minutes. The Nuggets, beaten at home by the Los Angeles Lakers in a Western showdown in their previous game on Tuesday night, shot 56.3 percent overall on 53.8 percent on 3-point attempts, making 21 of 39. Barton shot 4-for-4 from 3-point range to account for a majority of his points.

Mitchell Robinson paced the Knicks with 17 points while Marcus Morris and Bobby Portis added 10 apiece in New York's fifth straight home defeat. The Knicks were held to 41 percent shooting and hit just 9 of 34 (26.5 percent) from beyond the arc.

