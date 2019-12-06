Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Allegri in no rush to return to management

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Rome
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 10:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 10:21 IST
Soccer-Allegri in no rush to return to management
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Former Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri has said he will wait until the end of the season before making a return to management, despite being linked with Bayern Munich and Arsenal in recent weeks. Allegri, 52, parted ways with Juventus following the club's eighth consecutive Serie A title in 2018-19 -- the fifth under his stewardship.

"I don't know if you can call it a sabbatical or not," Allegri told ESPN FC. "As soon as the relationship with Juventus came to an end the decision was to take a year out."

Former AC Milan coach Allegri, who is taking English lessons in Milan, said that when he does return to coaching he wants to be ready to hit the ground running. "Next year will be an important year. Important for the choice I end up making and the need to be prepared for it," he added.

"After a year out and five years at Juventus, I don't want to go back into the game and do badly."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

CSIR and BHEL sign MoU to commercialization on large scale

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

SC asks TN state poll panel to hold elections in nine districts after complying with delimitation, reservation aspects in 4 months from today.

SC asks TN state poll panel to hold elections in nine districts after complying with delimitation, reservation aspects in 4 months from today....

Ready to discuss all issues with CM: Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday said he is ready to sit for talks with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to solve the ongoing tussle between the government and Raj Bhawan. The governor visited the state Assembly along with his...

Pavelski, Stars win in OT after Jets rally

Joe Pavelski scored a power-play goal with 258 to go in overtime as the host Dallas Stars snapped a four-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night. Winnipeg defenseman Josh Morrissey picked up a penalty ...

SC directs authorities to conduct delimitation exercise in nine newly-carved out TN districts.

SC directs authorities to conduct delimitation exercise in nine newly-carved out TN districts....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019