Cricket-South Africa board suspends CEO on misconduct allegation

Cricket South Africa chief executive Thabang Moroe has been suspended following allegations of misconduct, the CSA said on Friday. The CSA, which placed Moroe on what it termed a "precautionary suspension", has been grappling with operational shortcoming and a possible players' strike ahead of a home series against England.

The decision follows reports received by the Social and Ethics Committee and the Audit and Risk Committee of the Board "related to a possible failure of controls in the organization," it said in a statement. The Board mandated the CSA chairman to look for an acting CEO for the duration of Moroe's suspension.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)