REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

  • Updated: 06-12-2019 19:30 IST
  • Created: 06-12-2019 19:30 IST
Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar. TOP STORIES

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-ROUNDUP/ NHL roundup: Blackhawks end Bruins’ win streak despite 3-goal rally

Jonathan Toews scored on a breakaway 54 seconds into overtime, and the Chicago Blackhawks overcame blowing a three-goal lead in the third period to beat the host Bruins 4-3 Thursday, ending Boston’s eight-game winning streak. BASKETBALL-NBA-NOTEBOOK/

NBA notebook: Portland reportedly will guarantee Anthony's deal The Portland Trail Blazers will change Carmelo Anthony’s contract into a guaranteed deal, ESPN reported Thursday.

BASEBALL-MLB-NYY-COLE-YANKEES/ Report: Yankees set to offer Cole record-breaking contract

After coming up short against the Houston in the American League Championship Series in the fall, the New York Yankees appear poised to go after the Astros’ ace during the winter. UPCOMING

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-MUN/PREVIEW (TV) Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester City news conference

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola speaks to the media ahead of his team's Premier League match against Manchester United. 6 Dec 13:30 ET, 18:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-EVE-CHE/PREVIEW Soccer - England - Premier League - Everton news conference

Everton interim coach Duncan Ferguson will speak to the media ahead of his team's Premier League match against Chelsea. 6 Dec 13:30 ET, 18:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-AVA-LEI/PREVIEW Soccer - England - Premier League - Leicester City news conference

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers speaks to the media ahead of his team's Premier League match away to Aston Villa. 6 Dec 13:30 ET, 18:30 GMT

CRICKET-T20-IND-WIN/ Cricket-India v West Indies T20 series

Hosts India take on West Indies in the first Twenty20 International of the three-match series in Hyderabad. 6 Dec 17:00 ET, 22:00 GMT

SOCCER-FRANCE/LESOMMER INTERVIEW-Soccer-Le Sommer still hurting after failing at Women's World Cup at home

Interview with France forward Eugenie Le Sommer who looks back on failing to get past the quarter-final stage at this year's World Cup on home soil, but also looks ahead to collecting more silverware with her club Olympique Lyonnais in the new year. 6 Dec 17:00 ET, 22:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-MAD-ESY/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Real Madrid v Espanyol

Real Madrid host Espanyol in La Liga. 7 Dec 12:00 ET, 17:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-EVE-CHE/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Everton v Chelsea

Everton play Chelsea in the Premier League. 7 Dec 12:30 ET, 17:30 GMT

SOCCER-JAPAN-YOK-TOK/REPORT Soccer-Yokohama Marinos and FC Tokyo play decisive match to conclude J.League season

Yokahama Marinos are top of the J.League table heading into the final weekend, where they face second-place FC Tokyo in a match to decide who ends the campaign victorious. 7 Dec 05:00 ET, 10:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-INT-ROM/REPORT (PIX) (TV) Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Inter Milan v Roma

Inter Milan host AS Roma in a Serie A match. 6 Dec 19:45 ET

SOCCER-SPAIN-VIL-ATM/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Spain - La Liga - VIllarreal v Atletico Madrid

Villarreal host Atletico Madrid in La Liga. 6 Dec 20:00 ET

SOCCER-FRANCE-NIM-LYO/REPORT (PIX) Soccer France - Ligue 1 - Nimes vs Lyon - wrap

Lyon travel to Nimes in Ligue 1. 6 Dec 21:30 ET

MOTOR-AWARDS/ (TV) Motor racing-FIA prize-giving gala in Paris

Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton joins winners from all the international motorsport series sanctioned by the FIA at the annual prize-giving gala. 6 Dec 17:00 ET, 22:00 GMT

SPORT-DOPING/RUSSIA Sport-Russia braces for four-year Olympic ban over doping scandal

Russia could be hit with a four-year Olympic ban on Monday for flouting anti-doping rules, punishment local officials have said would be unfair and part of a malicious Western attempt to destroy sport in the country. We will also move a timeline charting the key events in the Russian doping story. 7 Dec

GOLF-HERO/ Golf - PGA Tour: Hero World Challenge final round

Final-round coverage of Tiger Woods-hosted PGA Tour event in the Bahamas. 7 Dec

GOLF-AUSTRALIA/ Golf - Australian Open - third round

Top players from around the world battle it out for the Stonehaven Cup at The Australian Golf Club. 7 Dec 07:00 ET, 12:00 GMT

