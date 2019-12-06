Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fearless Hetmyer guides West Indies to challenging 207/5

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 20:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 20:51 IST
Fearless Hetmyer guides West Indies to challenging 207/5

Shimron Hetmyer struck a quick half-century as West Indies produced a fine batting display to post a challenging 207 for 5 against India in the first T20 International of the three-match series here on Friday. An aggressive Hetmyer made 56 off 41 balls which was studded with two boundaries and four hits over the fence to hold West Indies from one end after being sent into bat.

He first added 37 runs with Brandon King (31 off 23 balls) and then shared 71 runs with skipper Kieron Pollard (37 off 19 balls) to lay the base for the West Indies total. The Indians, however, were far from impressive on the field as Washington Sundar and Rohit Sharma dropped a few catches.

Off-spinner Washington Sundar (1/34) leaked runs in the first over before Deepak Chahar (1/56) gave India the breakthrough in the next over, taking the wicket of Lendl Simmons, caught by Rohit Sharma in the first slip. Evin Lewis (40 off 17) and young King then added 51 runs for the second wicket, during which they played some fearless shots, to take West Indies forward.

Lewis, in particular, was the more aggressive of the two as he dispatched to the stands any bad delivery that came his way. He pulled Chahar for two sixes in the fourth over to make his intentions clear.

Lewis continued the onslaught and struck comeback man Bhuvneshwar Kumar for a six and a four in consecutive balls. He then smoked off-spinner Sundar over the cover boundary but perished in the next ball, LBW in search of one shot too many. Young King and Hetmyer then added 37 runs for the third wicket before the former was stumped by Rishabh Pant off Ravindra Jadeja's (1/30) bowling.

Hetmyer, on the other hand, went about his business in a quiet fashion, hitting the bad deliveries out of the park to register his fifth half-century in T20 cricket in 35 balls. But a double breakthrough by leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (2/36) in the 18th over put a check on West Indies' scoring rate.

Hetmyer was the first to depart in the first delivery of the 18th over when he gave a simple catch to Rohit at deep backward square and then a ball later, Pollard was cleaned up by Chahal. Jason Holder (24 not out off 9 balls) and Dinesh Ramdin (11 not out off 7) remained unbeaten as West Indies scored 63 runs off the last five overs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

Health News Roundup: Novartis CEO plans 80+ submissions for drug approvals through 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Man held with firearm, live cartridge in Kolkata's New Market

A man was arrested on Friday in Kolkatas New Market area with a firearm and a live cartridge, police said. Acting on a tip-off, police said they nabbed Sheikh Tipu from Motishil Street-Lenin Sarani crossing. He was carrying the arm and car...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rally, dollar gains on robust U.S. jobs data

The dollar rose and global equity markets rallied on Friday after data showed U.S. job growth increased by the most in 10 months in November, putting to rest fears of recession and briefly taking the spotlight off the U.S.-China trade talks...

Minister stresses need for integrated water management

Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Friday stressed the need for integrated water management in view of a growing population and limited water resources. He also emphasized on an urban river management plan that could take care ...

Half of Italians want "strongman" in power, survey shows

Almost half of Italians are in favour of having a strongman in power who does not care about parliament and elections, a survey showed on Friday, casting doubts on the strength of democracy in a major European nation.Some 48.2 of people thi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019