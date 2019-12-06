Left Menu
Reports: Twins sign C Avila to one-year deal

  Updated: 06-12-2019 22:32 IST
  Created: 06-12-2019 22:17 IST
Reports: Twins sign C Avila to one-year deal
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The Minnesota Twins agreed to a one-year, $4.25 million deal with veteran free-agent catcher Alex Avila, according to multiple reports. The 32-year-old left-handed hitter has played 11 seasons, eight with the Twins' American League Central rival Detroit Tigers. He also played one season in the division with the Chicago White Sox.

Avila is a career .235 hitter, with a .348 on-base percentage over 995 games, also playing for the Arizona Diamondbacks and Chicago Cubs. He has 103 home runs and 386 RBIs and was an All-Star in 2011 when he batted .295 with 19 home runs and 82 RBIs for the Tigers. Avila, who batted .207 with nine home runs for the Diamondbacks last season, is expected to serve as a backup behind the plate to the right-handed hitting Mitch Garver.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

