ScoreBoard: India Vs Westindies
India Innings: Rohit Sharma c Hetmyer b Khary Pierre 8
Lokesh Rahul c Pollard b Khary Pierre 62 Virat Kohli not out 94
Rishabh Pant c Holder b Cottrell 18 Shreyas Iyer c & b Pollard 4
Shivam Dube not out 0 Extras: (B-4, LB-2, W-14, NB-3) 23
Total: (For 4 wkts, 18.4 Overs) 209 Fall of Wickets: 30-1, 130-2, 178-3, 193-4.
Bowler: Sheldon Cottrell 4-0-24-1, Jason Holder 4-0-46-0, Khary Pierre 4-0-44-2, Hayden Walsh 2-0-19-0, Kesrick Williams 3.4-0-60-0, Kieron Pollard 1-0-10-1.
