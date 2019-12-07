Colts K Vinatieri, WR Hilton ruled out vs. Bucs

Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri and wide receiver T.Y. Hilton have been ruled out for this weekend's road game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Vinatieri, who is dealing with an ailing knee, will miss his first game due to injury since 2009.

The 46-year-old Vinatieri is 17 of 25 on field-goal attempts (68.0 percent) and 22 of 28 on extra-point tries (78.6 percent) this season. Rookie Chase McLaughlin, who was acquired this week off waivers, will handle the kicking duties on Sunday (1 p.m. ET) when the Colts (6-6) face the Buccaneers (5-7).

McLaughlin has made 13 of 17 field-goal attempts (with a long of 50 yards) and all 15 extra-point tries this season in two stints with the Los Angeles Chargers and San Francisco 49ers. Hilton, who is nursing a calf injury, last played a full game on Oct. 27 against the Denver Broncos. He returned to face Houston for a game on Nov. 21, but was limited to 25 snaps and has not played since.

The 30-year-old wideout has 35 receptions for 378 yards and five touchdowns in seven games this season. Cornerback Kenny Moore (ankle) was also ruled out for Sunday's game.

--Field Level Media

