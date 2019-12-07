Left Menu
Development News Edition

999 runs ahead of you in run-scoring charts in T20Is: Rahul jokes with Chahal

After reaching the mark of 1000 runs in T20I cricket, opening batsman KL Rahul joked with teammate Yuzvendra Chahal, saying now he is 999 runs ahead of him in the run-scoring charts in the shortest format.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Hyderabad (Telangana)
  • |
  • Updated: 07-12-2019 08:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-12-2019 08:34 IST
999 runs ahead of you in run-scoring charts in T20Is: Rahul jokes with Chahal
KL Rahul with Yuzvendra Chahal (Photo/ BCCI). Image Credit: ANI

After reaching the mark of 1000 runs in T20I cricket, opening batsman KL Rahul joked with teammate Yuzvendra Chahal, saying now he is 999 runs ahead of him in the run-scoring charts in the shortest format. Rahul went on to play a knock 62 runs against West Indies and as a result, he became just the seventh Indian batsman to go past 1000-run mark in T20Is. He also became the third-fastest batsman in the world to achieve the feat as he brought up 1000 runs in just his 29th innings.

During the chat, Chahal asked Rahul: "Now that you have reached 1000 runs, do you know how many runs you are ahead of me in the run-scoring chart in T20Is? To this, Rahul joked "I am 999 runs ahead of you".

During the chat, Rahul also revealed that getting boundaries at the beginning of his innings gave him confidence and he carried that forward to put up a 100-run stand with skipper Virat Kohli. "We saw in the first innings that when the batsmen were set on the wicket, it got easier to score runs. This wicket was a bit weird, it was not the flattest wicket that I played on but still, both teams managed to score 200 plus so I cannot complain about the wicket," Rahul told Chahal on his talk-show 'Chahal TV'.

"Initially, I got two-three boundaries in the second over of our innings and that gave me confidence. But unfortunately, Rohit got out a bit early, then Virat came in and it was important to form a partnership. Luckily, Virat stayed till the end and it all paid dividend," he added. Kohli played a match-winning knock of 94 runs in the first T20I against West Indies and he managed to stay till the end to guide his side home.

India and West Indies will next lock horns in the second T20I on Sunday, December 8. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Vulnerable Democrats in U.S. Congress eager to move beyond impeachment

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

UPDATE 8-U.S. cracks down on Russian 'Evil Corp' hackers after $100 mln spree

Android One-certified Nokia 2.3 launched: Price, Specs, and availability

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Trump calls for World Bank to stop loaning to China

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday called for the World Bank to stop loaning money to China, one day after the institution adopted a lending plan to Beijing over Washingtons objections.The World Bank on Thursday adopted a plan to aid Chi...

Make law to hang culprits within stipulated time, says Mayawati after Unnao rape victim's death

After the death of the Unnao rape victim who was set ablaze while on her way to a court, BSP chief Mayawati said that the central government should make a law to hang the culprits in such cases within the stipulated time. Talking to Twitter...

UPDATE 2-Mexico says "good progress" on trade deal although work remains

Negotiators working to close a new North American trade deal have made good progress but many elements are not yet resolved, Mexicos deputy foreign minister said on Friday.Mexico approved the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement USMCA this...

Atletico title hopes suffer another blow after Villarreal draw

Atletico Madrids title hopes look to be all-but over after a goalless draw away at Villarreal raised further doubts about their progress under coach Diego Simeone. After losing at home to Barcelona last weekend, another slip means Atletico ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019