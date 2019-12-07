Left Menu
Development News Edition

Davis, James power Lakers in rout of Blazers

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 07-12-2019 12:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-12-2019 11:56 IST
Davis, James power Lakers in rout of Blazers
Image Credit: Flickr

Anthony Davis delivered 39 points, nine rebounds and three blocked shots as the Los Angeles Lakers rolled to a 136-113 victory over the host Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night. LeBron James made four 3-pointers while recording 31 points, eight assists and seven rebounds as the Lakers improved their record to 20-3, tied with the Milwaukee Bucks for best in the NBA. Kyle Kuzma scored 15 off the bench and JaVale McGee added 13 points on 6-of-7 shooting as Los Angeles completed a 3-0 road trip that began with games against the Denver Nuggets and Utah Jazz.

Damian Lillard registered 29 points, eight assists and seven rebounds for the Trail Blazers. Hassan Whiteside added 17 points, 10 rebounds and three steals and Carmelo Anthony, CJ McCollum and Anfernee Simons added 15 points apiece. Portland's Rodney Hood suffered a torn left Achilles tendon during the first quarter. Hood collected a rebound and fell to the floor after landing and immediately grabbed for the lower portion of his left leg with 3:27 left in the stanza. He was scoreless in the contest.

The Lakers have won three of the past four meetings with the Trail Blazers after losing the previous 15. Los Angeles shot 54.1 percent from the field, including 17 of 36 from 3-point range, while notching a season-high for points and improving to 11-1 on the road.

Kent Bazemore scored 10 points for Portland, which connected on 45.3 percent of its shots and was 10 of 34 from behind the arc. The Trail Blazers trailed 81-70 after Lillard's 3-pointer with 10:02 left in the third quarter.

James responded by making three 3-pointers over an 80-second span to give Los Angeles a 95-77 advantage and the lead reached 20 on Davis' dunk to make it 101-81 with 3:59 remaining. The Lakers led 110-93 entering the final stanza. The lead reached 121-100 when James slammed home a lob from Alex Caruso with 7:16 left and the advantage topped out at 27 as Portland never mounted a late charge.

Davis scored 25 and Los Angeles posted a season-high for first-half points as it held a 77-62 lead at the break. Davis had 15 points in the first quarter as the Lakers took a 39-34 advantage. Los Angeles later rattled off 15 straight points behind four 3-pointers -- two from Rajon Rondo and one each from James and Kuzma -- to open up a 58-39 lead with 7:14 remaining.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Vulnerable Democrats in U.S. Congress eager to move beyond impeachment

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

UPDATE 8-U.S. cracks down on Russian 'Evil Corp' hackers after $100 mln spree

Android One-certified Nokia 2.3 launched: Price, Specs, and availability

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Giant fire near Sydney may burn for weeks as people struggle to breathe

A giant bushfire on the edge of Sydney, which has blanketed the city in smoke causing a spike in respiratory illnesses and the cancellation of outdoor sports, will take weeks to control but will not be extinguished without heavy rains, fire...

Cricket-Australia allay Boxing Day pitch fears at 'dangerous' MCG

Cricket Australia CA sought to allay pitch concerns for the Boxing Day test against New Zealand after the surface at the Melbourne Cricket Ground MCG was deemed unsafe to continue a Sheffield Shield match on Saturday. Western Australia bats...

Teacher dismissed from service for coming to school drunk

A teacher of a government-run primary school in Odishas Jajpur district was dismissed from service for coming to duty in an inebriated condition and punishing students outside the school premises, officials said on Friday. The teacher ident...

UP becoming country's rape capital: Congress

The Congress party on Saturday demanded strict action against the accused in the Unnao case, saying the Uttar Pradesh government has to wake up to realise that the state is becoming the rape capital of the country.Congress spokesperson Supr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019