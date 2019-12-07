Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Fawad back in Pakistan test squad after decade in the wilderness

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Islamabad
  • |
  • Updated: 07-12-2019 17:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-12-2019 17:23 IST
Cricket-Fawad back in Pakistan test squad after decade in the wilderness
Image Credit: Twitter (@ImamUlHaq12)

Fawad Alam returned from a decade in the test wilderness on Saturday after Pakistan recalled the middle-order batsman for the two-match home series against Sri Lanka later this month. The 34-year-old replaced Iftikhar Ahmed, who managed only 44 runs in four innings in the recent tour of Australia where Pakistan lost both tests.

Left-arm quick Usman Shinwari replaced Muhammad Musa, who was wicketless on his test debut in Adelaide, in the only other change to the test squad. Fawad played the last of his three test matches in New Zealand in 2009 and was last seen in Pakistan colors in 2015 one-day international in Bangladesh.

"It is a reward for his continued hard work, perseverance and dedication to the game," chief selector and head coach Misbah-ul-Haq said in a statement. "His selection is not only a lesson to the emerging cricketers but also a testament of the selectors' policy of valuing domestic cricket and rewarding consistent performers."

Pakistan will play a test on home soil for the first time in more than 10 years with Rawalpindi hosting the first match from Dec. 11, while the second is scheduled in Karachi from Dec. 19. Misbah believes the team have learned their lessons from their 2-0 thumping in Australia.

"The Australia tour was well below our expectations and has affected our pride," he said. "We are now seeing Australia as a huge learning experience and will make all out efforts to overcome the weaknesses that have been identified."

Sixteen-year-old Naseem Shah, who made his test debut in Brisbane, was among 14 of the 16 players retained from the Australia tour. "This indicates our consistency and continuity as we believe in first picking the best available players and then providing them (with) sufficient opportunities to justify their talent," Misbah added.

"The retention of the 14 players also reflects the trust and faith we have in these players, who have the ability and talent to turn things around." Squad: Azhar Ali (captain), Abid Ali, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Fawad Alam, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Imran Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Yasir Shah, Usman Shinwari

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Vulnerable Democrats in U.S. Congress eager to move beyond impeachment

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

UPDATE 8-U.S. cracks down on Russian 'Evil Corp' hackers after $100 mln spree

Australian firefighters await 'flooding rain' as people struggle to breathe

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

63.36 per cent votes cast in second phase of polling in

An estimated 63.36 per cent votes were cast on Saturday in the second phase of election for the Assembly in Jharkhand where one person killed was in firing by security personnel near a polling booth. The voting figure is likely to go up as...

UPDATE 1-UK minister says concerned about election interference after leak of documents linked to Russia

The leak of classified UK-U.S. trade documents online, tied to a previous Russian disinformation campaign, has all the hallmarks of an attempt to interfere in Britains upcoming election, a British minister said on Saturday.The opposition La...

Jaypee Infra lenders to put on vote bids of NBCC, Suraksha simultaneously

Homebuyers and lenders of Jaypee Infratech will vote simultaneously on bids of both state-owned NBCC Ltd and private sector firm Suraksha Realty to acquire the bankrupt realty firm, sources said. In a meeting of financial creditors held her...

Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital to expand further in 3-5 years: CEO

Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital will add 50 to 75 hospitals to its network in another three to five years thereby taking the total number of branches to over 150, a top official said on Saturday. Talking to reporters on the sidelines of opening i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019